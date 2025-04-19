The top 10 biggest storylines of the transfer portal on Saturday

The transfer portal opened on Wednesday with a flurry of activity. Here are the biggest transfer announcements from day four of the 2025 spring transfer window. MORE TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer Team Ranking | Football Player Ranking

Advertisement

1. HOUSTON CB A.J. HAULCY

The Houston secondary took a big hit for the second day in a row when All-Big 12 safety A.J. Haulcy announced he’d be entering the transfer portal. He joins fellow Cougar defensive back Jeremiah Wilson in the transfer portal and neither will have a shortage of options. Haulcy had started every game for the Cougars over the last two seasons and dominated the defensive backfield in the league this season, tying for first in interceptions with five and finishing second in pass breakups with 13.

2. SAFETY KENNEDY URLACHER TO USC

Kennedy Urlacher

USC coach Lincoln Riley and GM Chad Bowden have made a concerted effort to improve on the defensive side of the ball. For their latest addition, the Trojans tapped into Bowden’s Notre Dame connections to sign Kennedy Urlacher. The freshman safety and son of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher played in 14 games for Notre Dame last season, recording 12 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.

3. DB JULIAN NEAL TO ARKANSAS

Arkansas and head coach Sam Pittman added to their top 10 transfer class when they signed former Fresno State and Stanford defensive back Julian Neal. The Razorbacks now have five defensive backs in this transfer class as they work to field a stronger pass defense this coming season. Neal was a standout at Fresno State last season but transferred to Stanford in December. When the Cardinal fired head coach Troy Taylor, Neal went back into the transfer portal to find a new home for this season.

4. BYU LB HARRISON TAGGART

BYU has lost more than 20 players to the transfer portal this cycle and Harrison Taggart is the latest to announce he is leaving Provo. Last season, Taggart started every game for the Cougars, finishing second on the team in tackles (69) and posting two and a half tackles for a loss, one sack, one forced fumble, three pass breakups and one interception.

5. DT DE’MARION THOMAS TO OKLAHOMA STATE

The Cowboys are quickly improving their defense this spring. De'Marion Thomas makes three defensive commitments in as many days for Oklahoma State. The former starter at Vanderbilt has two more seasons of eligibility remaining and he’ll aim to use both of them in Stillwater. Thomas, who is originally from Tulsa, played nearly 400 snaps for Vanderbilt last season, recording 34 tackles, one and a half tackles for a loss and one sack.

6. WR DACARI COLLINS TO LOUISVILLE

Louisville and head coach Jeff Brohm were active during the winter transfer window and now they have their first addition of the spring in Collins. The former N.C. State wide receiver has caught 38 passes for 526 yards and four touchdowns over the last two seasons. Collins, who began his career at Clemson, has one year of eligibility remaining.

7. CB TEON PARKS TO COLORADO

Colorado had its spring game on Saturday and finished the day off with a commitment from Teon Parks. The former Illinois State defensive back is coming off an excellent 2024 campaign in which he only allowed completions on 38 percent of the passes thrown in his direction. Parks played 729 snaps last season and was credited with one interception, nine pass breakups and one forced fumble according to Pro Football Focus. He has two more years of eligibility remaining.

8. WR XAVIER LOYD TO MISSOURI

After beginning his career at Kansas State and then transferring to Illinois State, Xavier Loyd is heading back to his home state to finish out his college career. Missouri is bringing in Loyd to add experience, depth and size to its receiver room. Loyd, who has two years of eligibility remaining, was credited with 65 catches for 909 yards and six touchdowns last season. Florida State, Oklahoma and others were also pursuing Loyd.

9. RB CJ HESTER TO MICHIGAN

Michigan already strengthened its running back room this offseason by adding former Alabama standout Justice Haynes. Now it added more experience and depth by bringing on CJ Hester. He was the second-leading rusher for UMass last season and has two years of eligibility remaining. Hester, who is originally from Michigan, began his college career at Western Michigan.

10. EDGE PHILLIP LEE TO ARKANSAS