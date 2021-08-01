 CaneSport - Transfer Tracker: The top 100 transfers from the 2020-21 offseason
Transfer Tracker: The top 100 transfers from the 2020-21 offseason

Henry To'o To'o
Henry To'o To'o (Getty Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The transfer portal has slowed down as preseason camp nears for most programs, so let’s rank the top 100 transfers from the 2020-21 offseason.

1. LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

The battle between Alabama and Ohio State was intense for the Vols transfer. To'o To'o should plug right in right away and help on the inside in Tuscaloosa.

2. RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Another Vols transfer, Gray is explosive and should be just the addition the Sooners need to make their offense unstoppable.

3. WR Charleston Rambo, Miami

Rambo will be the best receiving target for the Hurricanes in a bit and showed signs of potential stardom at Oklahoma.

4. RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina

Chandler has gotten faster since his days at Tennessee and was the talk of the spring as a replacement for Mike Carter and Javonte Williams.

5. OL Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

Here we go again with a Vols transfer. Morris will plug in immediately at Oklahoma and likely win Big 12 honors.

6. OL Cain Madden, Notre Dame

Madden is a mauler from Marshall who will add depth and run blocking to an already impressive Notre Dame offensive line.

7. LB Mike Jones, LSU

Jones comes from Clemson where he was very effective but didn’t get the opportunities he will get in Baton Rouge.

8. WR Arik Gilbert, Georgia

Gilbert will play wide receiver at Georgia with the body of a tight end. He showed how impactful he can be at LSU.

9. DB Key Lawrence, Oklahoma 

Lawrence is a huge get and need for the Sooners defensive backfield. Oh, and he’s from the Vols as well.

10. DB Tykee Smith, Georgia

Smith comes in from West Virginia as an elite nickel corner who can also play safety.

Nos. 11 - 100

11. DB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

12. QB McKenzie Milton, Florida State

13. WR Samori Toure, Nebraska

14. RB Demarckus Bowman, Florida

15. OL Jahmir Johnson, Texas A&M

16. DB Dreshun Miller, Auburn

17. TE Trae Berry, Boston College

18. DL Big Kat Bryant, UCF

19. WR Mookie Cooper, Missouri

20. DT Jay Toia, UCLA

21. DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

22. LB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

23. LB Palaie Gaateote, Ohio State

24. RB Kenneth Walker, Michigan State

25. WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

26. DB Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Boston College

27. OL Obinna Eze, TCU

28. OL Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky

29. QB Grant Gunnell, Memphis

30. WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

31. RB T.J. Pledger, Utah

32. DB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

33. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

34. QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

35. WR Tahj Washington, USC

36. WR DJ Matthews, Indiana

37. DE Keion White, Georgia Tech

38. LB Jordan Strachan, South Carolina

39. DB TJ Carter, TCU

40. QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame

41. RB Kevontre Bradford, Oklahoma

42. OL Doug Nester, West Virginia

43. LB Jacquez Jones, Kentucky

44. LB Itayvion Brown, Michigan State

45. OL Zach Carpenter, Indiana

46. DB Kenyatta Watson Jr., Florida State

47. QB Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern

48. RB Keilan Robinson, Texas

49. RB Keontay Ingram, USC

50. DB Akayleb Evans, Missouri

51. LB Lance Dixon, West Virginia

52. WR Giles Jackson, Washington

53. OL Bryan Hudson, Louisville

54. LB Quavaris Crouch, Michigan State

55. WR Jordan Johnson, UCF

56. QB Alan Bowman, Michigan

57. WR Puka Nacua, BYU

58. DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas

59. DB Karon Prunty, South Carolina

60. WR Daylen Baldwin, Michigan

61. TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU

62. QB Will Levis, Kentucky

63. QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

64. RB DJ Williams, Florida State

65. RB Stephen Carr, Indiana

66. DT Antonio Shelton, Florida

67. DB Kenderick Duncan, Louisville

68. DE Travez Moore, Arizona State


69. LB DeAndre Johnson, Miami

70. QB Tanner Mordecai, SMU

71. WR Jake Smith, USC

72. OL Dillan Gibbons, Florida State

73. DB Jammie Robinson, Florida State

74. DE Keir Thomas, Florida State

75. WR Mike Woods, Oklahoma

76. LB Chance Campbell, Ole Miss

77. DE Joseph Anderson, Purdue

78. QB TJ Finley, Auburn

79. OL Eric Wilson, Penn State

80. TE Jelani Woods, Virginia

81. DE Randy Charlton, Mississippi State

82. DT Siaka Ika, Baylor

83. QB Ethan Garbers, UCLA

84. OL Mike Novitsky, Kansas

85. DB Brandon Moore, Florida State

86. RB Darwin Baldwin, USC

87. DB Donovan Kaufman, Auburn

88. DB Xavion Alford, USC

89. DB Derrek Pitts, NC State

90. DB Brendan Radley-Hiles, Washington

91. DB AJ Lytton, Penn State

92. DT Daquan Newkirk, Florida

93. WR Hal Presley, Baylor

94. DB Raymond Woodie, Cal

95. WR Bryan Thompson, Arizona State

96. DB Chris Thompson, USC

97. LB Juwan Mitchell, Texas

98. DB Marquis Walters, Texas Tech

99. DT Ishmael Sopsher, USC

100. DT Derrick Tangelo, Penn State

