Transfer Tracker: The top 100 transfers from the 2020-21 offseason

The transfer portal has slowed down as preseason camp nears for most programs, so let’s rank the top 100 transfers from the 2020-21 offseason.

1. LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

The battle between Alabama and Ohio State was intense for the Vols transfer. To'o To'o should plug right in right away and help on the inside in Tuscaloosa.

2. RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Another Vols transfer, Gray is explosive and should be just the addition the Sooners need to make their offense unstoppable.

3. WR Charleston Rambo, Miami

Rambo will be the best receiving target for the Hurricanes in a bit and showed signs of potential stardom at Oklahoma.

4. RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina

Chandler has gotten faster since his days at Tennessee and was the talk of the spring as a replacement for Mike Carter and Javonte Williams.

5. OL Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

Here we go again with a Vols transfer. Morris will plug in immediately at Oklahoma and likely win Big 12 honors.

6. OL Cain Madden, Notre Dame

Madden is a mauler from Marshall who will add depth and run blocking to an already impressive Notre Dame offensive line.

7. LB Mike Jones, LSU

Jones comes from Clemson where he was very effective but didn’t get the opportunities he will get in Baton Rouge.

8. WR Arik Gilbert, Georgia

Gilbert will play wide receiver at Georgia with the body of a tight end. He showed how impactful he can be at LSU.

9. DB Key Lawrence, Oklahoma

Lawrence is a huge get and need for the Sooners defensive backfield. Oh, and he’s from the Vols as well.

10. DB Tykee Smith, Georgia

Smith comes in from West Virginia as an elite nickel corner who can also play safety.

Nos. 11 - 100