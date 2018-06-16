CaneSport.com

Third time the charm: Couch commits to The U and says this is it
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna four-star cornerback Te'Cory Couch has struggled to make a decision on where he wants to attend college. In recent months and weeks, he has committed and decommited from Tennessee and Michigan.
Now he has committed to the Miami Hurricanes. And he feels certain that this is the decision that is set in stone.
"The third time is the charm," Couch said.
Throughout his recruitment, Couch consistently told CaneSport that Miami was prominent in his picture. So from that standpoint, it was surprising that he committed to the Vols and Wolverines, but not the least bit surprising that he also then decommitted from both.
He visited several other schools. On one trip, he went to Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, and South Carolina. He hit UCLA and USC on a trip out west.
Throughout the travels, Miami remained everpresent in his mind.
The decommitments led to speculation that they meant Miami would be his ultimate resting spot, a vision that now has turned out to be true.
"I have been building a relationship with the coaches, staying in contact with them and them with me,” Couch said. “Miami has the kind of family atmosphere that I am looking for. I want the home feeling, somewhere I can live for 4-5 years."
#MAKETHECRIBGREAT 🙌🏽📙📗🌴‼️ pic.twitter.com/f54ddzt9fF— T©️(MD)⚠️ (@TecoryC_16) June 16, 2018