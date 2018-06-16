CaneSport.com

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna four-star cornerback Te'Cory Couch has struggled to make a decision on where he wants to attend college. In recent months and weeks, he has committed and decommited from Tennessee and Michigan.

Now he has committed to the Miami Hurricanes. And he feels certain that this is the decision that is set in stone.

"The third time is the charm," Couch said.

Throughout his recruitment, Couch consistently told CaneSport that Miami was prominent in his picture. So from that standpoint, it was surprising that he committed to the Vols and Wolverines, but not the least bit surprising that he also then decommitted from both.

He visited several other schools. On one trip, he went to Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, and South Carolina. He hit UCLA and USC on a trip out west.

Throughout the travels, Miami remained everpresent in his mind.