CORAL GABLES, Fla. – 13 members of the Miami Hurricanes football team were recognized with 2023 All-ACC Academic honors, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests during the season.

A total of 43 members of the All-ACC Academic Football Team also earned some form of all-conference accolade.

Miami offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, a sports administration major and All-ACC Second-Team honoree this past year, earned his second All-ACC Academic honor. Rueben Bain, Jr., the 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and a third-team All-ACC pick, was named to the academic team as a studio art major.

Joining Rivers and Bain were Raul Aguirre (arts & sciences), Ajay Allen (criminology), Damari Brown (arts & sciences), Mark Fletcher (sports administration), Will Hutchinson (sociology), Nathaniel Joseph (media management), Dylan Joyce (sports administration), Francis Mauigoa (arts & sciences), Francisco Mauigoa (sociology), Marcellius Pulliam (arts & sciences) and Michael Redding III (counseling mental health).

Courtesy of Miami Athletics