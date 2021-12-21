Well, this is awkward: Are there 2 Bryan McClendon's? We didn't think so...

Well, this is awkward.

Bryan McClendon, who CaneSport previously said is expected to be named the new wide receivers coach at Miami, is Oregon's current interim head coach.

He has not officially been announced as moving on to UM, and has neither confirmed nor denied he will be a Cane in the future.

All very cloak and dagger, 007 stuff.

But 007 probably wouldn't have found his name listed in the University of Miami directory while he continues to deny he is moving on to UM after the Ducks' bowl game. And it would be hard for this elite secret agent currently in Eugene, Ore. to argue it's a different Bryan McClendon ... considering it literally lists his full name "Bryan Edward McClendon" in the UM directory.

Now, in his defense maybe there is indeed another Bryan Edward McClendon who is also a professor at Miami. But the elite secret service department at the University of Miami dispels that cloud of uncertainty by listing a little tidbit underneath the name that reads "ASST. COACH, FOOTBALL."

Now, maybe there is indeed a different Bryan Edward McClendon who coaches football, and in case inquiring minds want to know you can email the University of Miami version of Bryan Edward McClendon. Yes, his email is already set up at UM: "bem144@miami.edu."

So what does this elite international spy have to say about it all?

Well after Oregon's practice the local media there asked him if he is, indeed, THAT Bryan Edward McClendon who is listed in the Miami directory as "ASST. COACH, FOOTBALL."

“I don’t how much is out there is actually true to be honest with you,” said the McClendon that is currently in Oregon and has coached he WR group out there the last two years. “The frustrating thing about it and disappointing thing about it is regardless of how some stuff came up, which I still don’t know how that happened until this point, I think everything did get rectified in that sense. The thing that’s frustrating though is I haven’t even thought about it as much as some of the other people have. My focus has been on these guys.

“It’s not right for those guys for my focus to be other places. So I haven’t done it. It’s not right, quite honestly, for my family to try to make a family decision while my focus is on the guys right now. I feel like anything that’s out there right now, it did not come from me and I would — not to sit up here and say one way or another, but it did not come from me. However all that stuff came out there, I think it got rectified and I do look forward to being bale to make those decisions. I just feel like it’ll be a hard decision to make right now while my focus is solely on these guys and making sure that these guys have a positive influence. I don’t want to cheat them. I don’t want to make a bad decision for my family because my focus is so much on these guys right now.

“I feel like there will be a time to make that decision, right now is not it. My focus has been on these guys because I feel like that’s what they deserve and I feel like that’s the best possible way to make a decision for my family because I can have a time to step away from this to being able to do this.”

Don't confirm.

Don't deny.

Maybe I'll follow Mario Cristobal to Miami.

Maybe I'll keep on doing cloak and dagger secret agent stuff.

Our bet?

007 is coming to Miami.