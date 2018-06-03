Freak DL at Sun. camp comes out of nowhere, catches Richt's eye
When Miami Edison High School DE/OLB Travon Thomas showed up at Sunday’s Mark Richt camp, he got a personal greeting from the Cane head coach.“He came up to me, said I looked very focused and scary...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news