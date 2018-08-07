Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-07 13:11:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Thomas Brown talks offense after Tues. drills, including standout freshmen

Zxaxadcyyuhhivbh02k8
CaneSport.com
Staff

Co-offensive coordinator/RB coach Thomas Brown said after Tuesday’s practice that the Cane offense “has more talent than we’ve ever had at every single position. We have some really good depth now....

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}