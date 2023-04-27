Davis saw action in only one game in his freshman year and recorded one tackle in a 70-13 blowout against Bethune Cookman University.

There were big expectations for defensive lineman/linebacker Thomas Davis coming out of Georgia powerhouse Lowndes High School. Unfortunately, that never came to fruition for Davis.

Davis seemingly found himself falling farther down the depth chart than he would have liked with freshman Rueben Bain and Jayden Wayne having strong showings in the spring.

The 6-foot-two 220-pound defender was a three-star 2021 prospect and was listed as the No. 52 player in Georgia. In high school, Thomas had 89 career tackles (59 solo) and 27.0 tackles for loss in three varsity seasons. As a junior, recorded 47 tackles (32 solo), 16.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks.

Davis chose Miami over offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Indiana, Mississippi State, South Carolina, and others.

Miami also lost defensive lineman Jabari Ishmael to the transfer portal shortly after the spring game.