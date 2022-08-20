Thoughts From Mario Cristobal After Second Scrimmage Of Fall Camp

During Friday’s press conference Head Coach Mario Cristobal emphasized that he would like to see the program take ownership of its processes and improve the level of consistency. Cristobal spoke with Don Bailey Jr. after the conclusion of scrimmage number two Saturday afternoon. “We’ve done some really good things in the passing game but it’s been inconsistent and we’ve go to improve that, we’ve had some up and down days in every aspect, but we’ve been competing for the most part back and forth and so far the competitive levels of our team, they continue to get better, they continue to rise, but we got work to do.”



Cristobal did mention that the offense is growing in efficiency but the pass-catching needs improvement:

“[The offense is] more efficient in several aspects. Had some big plays and had some big drops. There’s no way to cut it. You can’t sugarcoat that. At the end of the day, we have to continue to get better. So we can trust ourselves to run the playbook. There’s no shying away from that.”

Classes start on Monday for the University of Miami, but Coach Cristobal emphasized that fall camp is not over:

“Camp isn’t over. That’s a misconception out there right now. It just happens to collide with the start of classes. Which for us is a great opportunity to find out more about who can be trusted on this team. Who’s going to maintain a high level of academic obligations and fulfilling your obligations and making sure that everything they do is how they do anything is how they do everything. It’s got to resonate on our entire process.”

There are several battles still ongoing for several position groups and more will be revealed on how those battles play out next week:

“They’re several battles for significant roles that are still up in the air that will carry on into next week and we saw some big plays and we saw some big play opportunities not converted on. Again, the film tells the truth, tomorrow will be a day of assessment. Today we’ll have a barbecue with the parents and hang out with them for a little bit, and then shut down the engines for a day and a half before we get back to school on Monday.”

Cristobal discovered much about what his team is made of today:

“I think today we found out a lot about our team. A lot of positive stuff. A lot of the stuff we have to get better at, but certainly, the commitment to the offseason in terms of conditioning, in terms of lifting, it shows up on a day like this, because on days like this, football tells the truth and the truth was told today.”

Overall Cristobal was pleased with the defense:

“We are striking better. We are coming out of our hips better. We are striking. We are holding the point a little bit. I think in pass rush, we are working edges better. We are getting rid of blockers. Block destruction has paid off because our double team and double team recognition and reach-block, man-block, cut-off block has taken a drastic step up as well and we are finishing plays a little bit better. We decided to keep playing today past what we originally had dialed up because we go to get used to that.”

Cristobal likes the competitive nature of the team and the game film will reveal more: