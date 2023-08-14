The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 on Monday, and the Hurricanes did not receive a vote.

The ACC landed two teams in the top ten, with Florida State as the top team in the conference ranked 8th and Clemson right behind the Seminoles at 9th. North Carolina comes in ranked 21st.

Pittsburgh (16), Duke (4), and NC State (1) were the remaining conference teams to receive votes. Florida was the only team from the state to receive votes with four.

As it stands, Miami will face four ranked teams this season: Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, and Texas A&M (ranked 23rd).

It's the first time since 2020 that Miami is unranked in the preseason AP Poll. The Hurricanes finished 22nd in the final poll that year and ranked as high as seventh. Miami finished ranked 18th in the Colleg Football Playoff poll in 2020.

In the previous two seasons, Miami was ranked 14th and 16th and finished both seasons unranked.