Three Canes Named To Preseason All-ACC Team

Three Miami Hurricanes were selected to the preseason All-ACC Team. Punter Lou Hedley, tight end Will Mallory, and offensive tackle Zion Nelson made the 27-player team Wednesday afternoon.

Miami, along with Boston College, Clemson, and NC State were the only schools with three or more selections. The selections were determined based on the votes of 164 media members.

Hedley, a native of Australia, received 111 votes and is a two-time second-team All-ACC selection and an Associated Press Second Team All-American. The 6’4,” 220-pounder was also named to the Ray Guy Watch List.

Mallory, from Providence School in Jacksonville, FL, tallied 73 receptions for 1,006 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career as a Cane. The 6’5,” 245-pounder received 69 votes and is also on the Mackey Award Watch List. The NFL prospect recorded 70-plus yards four times in his collegiate career.

Nelson, a native of Sumter, SC, started in 32 of 36 games since becoming a Hurricane. The 6’5” 316-pound tackle garnered 82 votes and was an All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2021. Zion made the watch list for the Outland Trophy and according to Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, Nelson ranks as the fifth best offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tyler Van Dyke (TVD) placed third in the ACC Preseason Player of the Year voting collecting 21 votes. TVD earned the 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year Award and was named to watch lists for the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell awards.



