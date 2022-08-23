Three Hurricane Linemen Sign NIL Deals with Hooters

Hurricane success with NIL continued yesterday as three offensive linemen (Cleveland Reed, Laurence Seymore, and Zion Nelson) signed NIL deals with Hooters. The national wing franchise signed 51 of college football's "unsung heroes" from Alabama, Auburn, FAU, Georgia Tech, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USF, and Vanderbilt.

Hooters released a statement saying:

"Hooters, the original American wing joint, today announced it has inked deals to celebrate collegiate offensive linemen across the country and partner with the often-unheralded leaders of the gridiron through name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. In addition to spotlighting the unsung heroes of college football, Hooters will double down on its distinctive approach by partnering with offensive line groups rather than individual athletes, underscoring that, like a lineman, bigger is better."

“For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality, and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined,” said Hooters Chief Marketing Officer Bruce Skala.

“We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight.”

Miami players have secured deals from billionaire John Ruiz's LifeWallet, American Top Team, and Ocean Automative Group among others. The success of Hurricane players in the NIL market has widened Miami's recruiting range with the 2023 class. Many believe that it has helped put the program in the same light as the top schools in the country. Miami ranks in the top ten for prospect rating average.