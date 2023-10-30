CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized for their standout performances in Week 9. A vote of a select media panel determines the selections.

Miami true freshman Rueben Bain was recognized as the most outstanding defensive lineman for the second straight week. Safety Kamren Kinchens was named defensive back of the week, and Kicker Andy Borregalles was named specialist of the week.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Rueben Bain, Jr., Miami, DL, Miami, Fla.

Bain garnered his second consecutive weekly honor and the third of the season with another strong week for the Hurricanes. The first-year standout started in Miami’s overtime win over Virginia, totaling seven tackles and adding 2.5 tackles-for-loss, a pair of solo sacks (2.0), one pass breakup, and one quarterback hurry. He was a key part of a dominant Miami defensive front that finished the game with ten tackles-for-loss and six sacks.

Bain has played in every game this season as a freshman and has registered 26 total tackles (14 solo), seven for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two for forced fumbles.