Three Hurricanes named as ACC players of the week, Bain recognized again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized for their standout performances in Week 9. A vote of a select media panel determines the selections.
Miami true freshman Rueben Bain was recognized as the most outstanding defensive lineman for the second straight week. Safety Kamren Kinchens was named defensive back of the week, and Kicker Andy Borregalles was named specialist of the week.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Rueben Bain, Jr., Miami, DL, Miami, Fla.
Bain garnered his second consecutive weekly honor and the third of the season with another strong week for the Hurricanes. The first-year standout started in Miami’s overtime win over Virginia, totaling seven tackles and adding 2.5 tackles-for-loss, a pair of solo sacks (2.0), one pass breakup, and one quarterback hurry. He was a key part of a dominant Miami defensive front that finished the game with ten tackles-for-loss and six sacks.
Bain has played in every game this season as a freshman and has registered 26 total tackles (14 solo), seven for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two for forced fumbles.
DEFENSIVE BACK – Kamren Kinchens, Miami, S, Miami, Fla.
Kinchens had another strong outing Saturday, helping lead Miami to a 29-26 win over Virginia in overtime. The veteran captain had his second career pick-six - a 29-yard touchdown early in the second half - to help spark Miami to a come-from-behind victory. Kinchens, one of the FBS leaders in career interceptions, added nine total tackles and 0.5 tackles-for-loss in the victory. Kinchens ranks second on Miami with 41 tackles despite missing two games.
SPECIALIST – Andres Borregales, Miami, K, Miami, Fla.
Borregales helped to get the Hurricanes into overtime where they defeated Virginia 29-26. The Lou Groza candidate finished 3-for-3 on field goals, with all three conversions 45 yards or longer. He hit a 50-yard kick in the fourth quarter and followed it up with a 48-yard boot with 1:23 remaining in the game to push the contest into overtime. He also had a 47-yarder in the second quarter and went 6-for-6 on touchbacks in kickoffs and 2-for-2 on extra points.
ACC Communications contributed to this report
