CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes standouts Andrew Walters, Yohandy Morales, and Blake Cyr all garnered Perfect Game Postseason All-American distinction, the organization announced Thursday.

Walters was tabbed a First Team All-American, while Morales earned second-team plaudits and Cyr picked up All-Freshman honors.

One of the top closers in the country, Walters collected his third All-America accolade of the year, after being named a first-team selection by Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA earlier this month.

An NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award finalist, Walters notched a 4-0 ledger with a career-best 1.21 ERA and a co-ACC-high 12 saves.

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound right-hander registered 72 strikeouts and only seven walks across 44 2/3 innings.

After putting together one of the greatest seasons in program history, Morales collected his first career All-America recognition.

The junior third baseman paced the Hurricanes in eight offensive categories, highlighted by a .408 batting average, 20 homers, 70 RBI, and a 1.187 OPS.

A Miami native, Morales rewrote the Hurricanes’ single-season record books, as he finished sixth in hits (98), tied for sixth in total bases (171), seventh in average, eighth in slugging percentage (.713) and tied for 10th in home runs.

Following a breakout debut campaign in the orange and green, Cyr claimed Freshman All-America status for the third time in as many weeks.

The power-hitting second baseman tallied a .305 average, while being one of five rookies nationally with 17 homers and 63 RBI.

A Windermere, Fla., native, Cyr became just the fourth Hurricane freshman all-time to slug 17 home runs, joining Phil Lane (17), Ryan Braun (17), and Pat Burrell.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics