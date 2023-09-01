Miami neds to kick off the season in the right with a victory at home against Miami (OH). Here are keys to a Miami victory.

Get the Passing Game Going

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Last season was a season of passing ineptitude by the Miami Hurricanes. Outside of Tyler Van Dyke's freshman year, it has been rough for Miami annually. Despite the generational shift to heavy passing numbers, Miami has had just one player pass for 3500-plus yards since 1984 (Brad Kaaya). For years, the Canes community has clamored for an 'Air Raid' offense to be implemented, and that wish was finally granted for the 2023 season with the hiring of offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. Now, it is time for results to ensue. Everything is in place for this offense to jump significantly after a failed 2022. Van Dyke is back and remotely healthy. Two potential immediate impact players were added to the receiving corps. The offensive line added at least three starters. The excuses are unavailable for this offensive staff, especially against a 'Group of Five' opponent who ended last season with a losing record. Miami had just three games in 2022 with 300 or more yards passing and three with three touchdowns through the air. That cannot happen again this season. If Miami is to cover a three-score spread and kick off the season the right way offensively, they must get Van Dyke back to his 2021 form, especially with a critical game against Texas A&M right around the corner.

Stability on the Second Level of the Defense

Wesley Bissainthe, Linebacker, Miami

Since 2019, Miami has failed to have any linebacker touch 100 tackles, and once Shaquille Quarterman left for the NFL, so did his production and stability at the position. There is a reason Miami signed four 2023 linebackers and brought in two other veterans via the Transfer Portal. This team has lacked elite talent at the positions for years. Washington State transfer Francisco Mauigoa (named as one of the team captains for the season opener) looks like the potential savior of the Miami defense that allowed eight teams to rush for over 100 yards, including four for 200-plus. Add in a group with Wesley Bissainthe - who had a very solid freshman year, veteran depth in Corey Flagg, plus Louisville transfer KJ Cloyd, and you have a group that should be a massive improvement from last year. Miami (OH) should not be a challenge from a run-game perspective. If they succeed in breaking big runs and threatening the safeties, there needs to be a deep evaluation of a potential youth movement at linebacker. The RedHawks do not return a 500-yard rusher and the recruiting pedigree difference is drastic between the Hurricanes linebackers and the backs for the opponent. A sub-100-yard game is a must tonight.

Limit the Big Plays on Defense

James Williams, Safety, Miami