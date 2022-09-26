Miami could not execute offensively with consistency and could not stop Middle Tennessee's offense from giving up over 500 yards of offense in a 45-31 loss at home. There were some lasting impressions from a day to forget at Hard Rock Stadium.



TOO MANY BIG PLAYS GIVEN UP BY THE DEFENSE:

After coming off a loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in the prior week. Miami Hurricanes fans were encouraged by the performance of the defense in that top-25 matchup, despite the many offensive woes. It seemed at that time to be the type of performance that would have hopefully set the tone this season for the defense, unfortunately, that was short-lived. The MTSU Blue Raiders were well prepared on Saturday and gained a whopping 507 yards of total offense on the Hurricanes' defense. To make matters worse, 355 of those yards were gained through the air on just only five plays. Coverage busts and miscues from Miami cornerbacks DJ Ivey, Te’Cory Couch, Tyrique Stevenson, Malik Curtis, Jaden Harris, and an open-field missed tackle from linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. were mainly to blame for the big plays. That sums up those five game-changing plays coming off of passes that went for 98, 89, 71, 69, and 28 yards respectively. It was certainly a game that Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele and Defensive Backs Coach Jahmile Addae would like to forget. Miami was bitten by the injury bug at the cornerback position during the game as an early exit from Stevenson due to a “lower extremity” injury according to Head Coach Mario Cristobal, which kept Miami's best corner out of the game. Stevenson graded out as the second-best cornerback in pass coverage in the ACC conference according to Pro Football Focus prior to this game. Cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. left the game twice in the second half and his second departure was noted as a “shoulder injury that is not expected to be serious” Cristobal said. The Hurricanes' defense tried to look for other answers with Stevenson leaving the game. They tried their hand with Porter Jr., Curtis, Isaiah Dunson, and Harris to step in. Couch even sat out a play during the game due to an injury on a kickoff return, where freshman Harris received his first and only snap of the game that went for a Blue Raiders touchdown out of the slot. Over 500 yards is much to give up in a game that appeared to mimic a few of the horrific performances under former head coach Manny Diaz. It was an entire collapse by Miami’s secondary giving up 408 passing yards to MTSU’s quarterback Chase Cunningham. Let alone 355 of those passing yards coming off of just five plays through the air is certainly eye-opening. Sophomore safety Kamren Kinchens summed it up pretty well by saying “Everybody played horrible.” The only bright side out of a massive let-down from the secondary, is if Porter's injury holds up to not be serious as Cristobal had mentioned, Both Porter and Dunson seemed to have settled into Saturday’s game the best out of any of the corners who received snaps in Stevenson’s absence. They could both be possible options for Miami to look at if Stevenson is out for a long period of time. Miami should open up the cornerback position for competition for the next two weeks leading up to the North Carolina game on October 8th at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami needs to make adjustments, and maybe revisit the snap counts between players in that position group. The cornerbacks struggled with the Air Raid attack. You cannot come into the next game without making any changes, it was actually that bad. It doesn’t get easier facing off against a talent like North Carolina’s quarterback Drake Maye ahead either.



THE OFFENSE REGAINED LIFE WHEN JAKE GARCIA CHECKED INTO THE GAME:

Jake Garcia, Quarterback, Miami

Tyler Van Dyke has not had a good start to the 2022 season in comparison to how he finished off his 2021 campaign. That prior campaign led to multiple NIL Deals, first-round projections, and even some dark-horse Heisman trophy conversations over the off-season. We are far away from most of that now. Between the Texas A&M game and the Middle Tennessee State game, Van Dyke completed 37 passes on 73 attempts for one touchdown pass and two interceptions on a 51 percent completion rate. What makes it worse, the two aforementioned interceptions came on his first two throws Saturday and both interceptions spotted the Blue Raiders with ten points very early in the game. One of those two was actually a pick-six…ouch. Questions arose amongst Hurricanes fans and many national pundits. Is it the system? Is it Van Dyke? Is it offensive coordinator Josh Gattis? Maybe the wide receivers and tight ends? I lean more on the side of Van Dyke’s confidence being shot and potentially not being a system-fit in Miami’s offense under new Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis. Van Dyke has excelled more in an up-tempo spread offense in the past. It was certainly not a great mix between Van Dyke missing open receivers and then seven drops against A&M from the receivers. Dropped passes seemed to clear up in the game against MTSU before multiple miscues from tight end Will Mallory in the second half. It was more of the combination of Van Dyke missing open receivers, inaccuracy on routine throws, and offensive line woes from Miami’s right side of the line that led to Miami's demise. Fun stat here, Van Dyke threw for 355 passing yards in Miami’s last two games, that total matched MTSU’s five explosive plays that stood out in their passing game on Saturday. It seemed as if Miami pulled the trigger a bit too late by thrusting Jake Garcia into the game midway through the third quarter. Miami was already down by three touchdowns at that point and without two of their running backs due to mid-game injuries to Jaylan Knighton and Henry Parrish Jr. Should they have put Garcia in the game after he was already warming up on the sidelines in the second quarter or maybe even to start the second half? Maybe they could have had a more manageable deficit for Garcia to work with considering they were only down by two touchdowns at both junctures. That did not seem to stop Garcia from giving Miami’s offense a spark when given the keys to the offense. Miami was able to push the ball down the field more effectively in the passing game and create more sustainable offensive drives with Garcia at the helm. Miami did not have a completed pass of over 20 yards Saturday until Garcia started throwing. The backup had two back-to-back and three total passes going over 20+ yards. There had been many questions about where were the explosive plays in the passing game up to that point. Garcia also had three would-be touchdowns that were negated. The first was when he connected with Key’Shawn Smith on a deep ball that was stopped just short of the goal line, next, a clearly still in-bounds tight end Jaleel Skinner that was questionably reversed in the fourth quarter, and lastly a dropped potential touchdown by Mallory on the two yard-line. Mallory had a rough second half catching the ball and did not help Garcia who was working on a potential late-comeback win. The game broke wide open again after Miami was looking to bring the score within one touchdown before that dropped pass, a busted coverage from Ivey happened on the very next play for 98 yards. It seemed all out of reach at that point, despite a kickoff return for a touchdown from Key’Shawn Smith and another drive from Garcia late in the fourth quarter that led to a Thad Franklin Jr. touchdown, which came after another MTSU touchdown to set them at 45 points for the day. You have to consider again that Garcia did not even have Knighton nor Parrish Jr. to work with at running back due to their injuries. Garcia had to play from behind three touchdowns with a limited run game. He was not handed the greatest situation when he stepped in but he made the most of it. Being down that much you have to shift your game plan. Miami gave up too many points before Garcia played a down, with the score being 31-10 midway through the third quarter. I would venture to say his stat line would not tell the whole story unless you watched the entire game. There was a complete change of demeanor and energy from the team and specifically the offense. Garcia looked more comfortable and in control than Van Dyke did. He was patient in the pocket and had allowed plays to develop. Garcia went 10 for 19 for 169 yards on a 53 completion percentage rate. There were multiple drops on passes that Garcia threw to Mallory, late desperation heaves with the game well out of reach right before MTSU kneeled the ball to end the game. The late desperation heaves on the final drive fighting against the clock may have made his final completion rate a bit misleading. We could talk about the what-if’s and what could have been on Saturday, but Garcia did something that Miami needed desperately, signs of life, especially on Miami’s worst rushing output of the season. Miami tallied 175 yards on the ground against A&M. Garcia really did have many cards stacked against him. Then again, when you have a passing game that is flowing, it keeps safeties from creeping up to the line of scrimmage and defenses from stacking the box to stop the run. Miami did not have that for most of the game with Van Dyke, just a bit of food for thought. After Van Dyke’s struggles for two consecutive weeks and some during the Southern Miss the Miami coaches have to seriously open up the quarterback competition leading into the North Carolina game. With the glimpses from Garcia that were seen a select few times when he’s had the chance to play at Miami, A quarterback controversy is brewing on Greentree practice fields in Coral Gables for the next two weeks. It could not have come at a better time with a bye week. It seems it’s said every year about the importance of Miami entering ACC conference play in contrast to out-of-conference opponents, but they really have to figure this quarterback situation out by then.

THE WIDE RECEIVERS IMPROVED SATURDAY BUT THE COACHES HAVE TO RECONSIDER & EVALUATE THE SNAP DISTRIBUTION:

Frank Ladson, Wide Receiver, Miami