Three More Hurricanes Picked On Final Day Of MLB Draft

On the final day of the Major League Baseball draft, Miami did something that had not been done in six years. The Hurricanes had the most players selected in the first 20 rounds since 2016.

Jacob Burke, Jake Garland, and Andrew Walters were taken on the third and final day of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft Tuesday. Combined with the three Hurricanes that were drafted on day two of the draft, would make it a total of six players drafted.

Burke was taken in the 11th round (361st overall) to the Chicago White Sox, Garland was selected in the 17th round (514th overall) to the Oakland Athletics, and Walters was chosen in the 18th round by the Baltimore Orioles.

The six picks ranked second in the ACC just behind Georgia Tech.

Burke, transferred from Southeastern Louisiana and put up some impressive numbers. The Louisiana native was second on the team in batting average (.347), home runs (13), RBI (58), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.599), and stolen bases (10).