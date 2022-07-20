Three More Hurricanes Picked On Final Day Of MLB Draft
On the final day of the Major League Baseball draft, Miami did something that had not been done in six years. The Hurricanes had the most players selected in the first 20 rounds since 2016.
Jacob Burke, Jake Garland, and Andrew Walters were taken on the third and final day of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft Tuesday. Combined with the three Hurricanes that were drafted on day two of the draft, would make it a total of six players drafted.
Burke was taken in the 11th round (361st overall) to the Chicago White Sox, Garland was selected in the 17th round (514th overall) to the Oakland Athletics, and Walters was chosen in the 18th round by the Baltimore Orioles.
The six picks ranked second in the ACC just behind Georgia Tech.
Burke, transferred from Southeastern Louisiana and put up some impressive numbers. The Louisiana native was second on the team in batting average (.347), home runs (13), RBI (58), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.599), and stolen bases (10).
Burke was an All-ACC second-team selection.
Garland, at 6-foot-5 and 236 pounds, pitched a 6-2 record with a 3.99 ERA in 14 appearances. He started 12 games and struck out 54.
Walters is a consensus All-American and established himself as one of the best closers in the nation in 2022. The 6’4,” 220-pound third-year sophomore registered a dominant 1.65 ERA in 24 appearances. He led the ACC with 14 saves tied for fifth nationally and tenth all-time in a single season at Miami.
The Palm Bay Florida native, started the year with 22 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, and limited opponents to a .116 batting average. Walters struck out 62 hitters compared to just six walks in 32 ⅔ innings.