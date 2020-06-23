CaneSport - Three-Point Stance: Teams with rare shot at top 25 class, ACC QBs, G5 DL

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at five programs that could make a rare appearance in the top 25 of the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings and looks at the top ACC quarterbacks and the best defensive linemen in the Group of Five.

1. FIVE PROGRAMS THAT COULD FINISH WITH A TOP-25 CLASS

Iowa commit Connor Colby (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There are a few teams that could make a run at a Top 25 recruiting finish for the first time in years. Iowa — Iowa hasn't finished in the top 25 since 2005, but that could change with the 2021 class. The Hawkeyes will have to improve their average star ranking from 3.12 to stay in the top 25, but it can be done. Iowa is having a very good recruiting year. Minnesota — The last time the Gophers finished in the top 25 was 2008. They have the same number of commitments as Iowa and the same average star ranking, so work needs to be done, but PJ Fleck is doing well. Utah — OK, it hasn’t been that long for the Utes as they signed a top-25 class in 2017, but it doesn't happen that often. This is a tough projection because Utah only has four commitments right now, but the Utes are doing a better job staying in with bigger names in the last couple of cycles. Wisconsin — The Badgers have never finished with a top-25 class in the history of Rivals.com, but they have an outside shot in 2021. West Virginia — The 'Eers last finished with a top-25 class in 2013 but have a shot this year. They have two four-star commits already and will have a chance at the top 25 if things break their way.

2. RANKING ACC QUARTERBACKS FROM TOP TO BOTTOM

Trevor Lawrence (AP Images)

3. TOP DEFENSIVE LINEMEN IN GROUP OF FIVE