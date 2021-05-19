Three-Point Stance: ACC studs; schools luring transfers; player comparisons

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with a look at 10 ACC players he’s excited to see next season based on the spring, the five schools that seem to be mentioned with every transfer portal player and a few commits in the 2022 class that remind him of recent college players.

I continue my look at players I’m excited to see next season based on their spring performance. Moving on to the ACC.

1. WR Charleston Rambo, Miami — Rambo will immediately be WR1 for Miami and will have a massive impact on the offense, no matter who the quarterback is.

2. WR Josh Downs, North Carolina — Worried about UNC replacing so many offensive pieces? Don’t be. Downs is going to be a star.

3. WR Jaelen Gill, Boston College — Gill had a solid impact last season but watch how he works with Phil Jurkovec this year as opponents focus on Zay Flowers.

4. WR Joseph Ngata, Clemson — The former-five star from California should be healthy this season and ready to break out, along with a very deep receiver room.

5. DE Yaya Diabi, Louisville — You’d think it would be an offensive player for Louisville, but it’s not. This kid is ready to dominate with his length.

6. DT Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech — Williams has a chance to be an amazing pocket crusher for the Hokies.

7. DT CJ Clark, NC State — Clark isn’t the run-stuffer that Alim McNeil was, but he could be a better pass rusher.

8. QB Gunnar Holmberg, Duke — Duke isn’t on anyone’s radar as a contender, but we know what David Cutcliffe can do with quarterbacks.

9. QB Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech — Sims showed signs last year as a true freshman and should take the next step with a full spring under his belt.

10. TE Lucas Krull, Pitt — He’s a massive tight end who left Florida because the Gators had a guy named Kyle Pitts. He could be a breakout ACC tight end.