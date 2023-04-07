Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has thoughts on the state of Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class, two East Coast quarterbacks and North Carolina’s offensive line recruiting.

1. It's just a matter of time with Alabama.

Let’s be real here. Alabama has had a top-five recruiting class every year since 2018 when the Crimson Tide finished No. 7 in the team rankings. So it’s not really if but when will Alabama, currently No. 13, surge up the rankings into the top five. Every year recruits flock to Tuscaloosa during the spring and summer to get a better look at the campus, meet the coaches and participate in camps. This is when the Crimson Tide really make their move with top prospects. The coaches will head out on the road when the evaluation period starts on April 15 and then host a series of summer camps in June. They’ll also begin hosting official visitors in June. Five of the prospects that eventually signed with Alabama last year committed in late June and a total of 17 future signees committed between the beginning of June and the end of August. Look for a similar trend this year as the Alabama coaches continue to evaluate prospects and prioritize their targets.

2. Two East Coast QBs nearing a decision.

Up first is Air Noland, who is scheduled to announce his commitment this weekend. Ohio State is the favorite but Miami and Texas A&M are pushing for him. Oregon, Alabama, Arkansas and Clemson are also in the picture but this appears to be trending toward the Buckeyes. A recent visit to Columbus and the subsequent scholarship offer proved to be a huge boost to Ohio State's momentum in Noland's recruitment. The time he spent with the coaching staff and other recruits made the possibility of a commitment much more real. Last minute movement on the NIL front could shake things up but for now it looks like Ohio State could be the team to beat.

Michael van Buren doesn't have a commitment date set just yet but his recruitment is coming into focus. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy signal caller was back at Penn State on Thursday and the Nittany Lions have significant momentum with him. They're battling Oregon, Maryland and Oklahoma but it seems like James Franklin's squad is the clear leader at this point. Van Buren has been thinking about committing in July and wants to take official visits before committing so it would be a little surprising if he pulled the trigger in the very near future. That being said, Penn State is the favorite and I've put in my FutureCast prediction.

3. Tar Heels not waiting around for offensive linemen.

Aidan Banfield (Rivals.com)