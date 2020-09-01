CaneSport - Three-Point Stance: Big Ten and Pac-12, hot programs, impact transfers

Three-Point Stance: Big Ten and Pac-12, hot programs, impact transfers
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some fun transfer ideas, a look at five hot programs and the 10 biggest impact transfers to watch for this season.
1. LET'S PRETEND
Let’s pretend that any player from the Big Ten and Pac-12 could transfer and play this season in the ACC, Big 12 or SEC. Sound fun? Here are five Big Ten and Pac-12 players that I would love to see on new teams this fall.
BIG TEN
QB Justin Fields to Georgia — Why not right? I thought about Tennessee here, but it is too tempting not to think about Fields back in Athens. He would immediately make the Bulldogs a national title contender.
LB Micah Parsons to Oklahoma — The Sooners were in the mix for Parsons when he was being recruited and they need someone to replace Kenneth Murray. Why not the best linebacker in the country?
WR Nico Collins to Clemson — Justyn Ross is out for the year and while there is talent to replace him, Collins is a big, freaky athlete who could put up amazing numbers with Trevor Lawrence.
WR Rondale Moore to Auburn — Moore seems like such a great fit for the Auburn offense as a speed guy who can take inside handoffs and stretch the field and everything in between.
TE Pat Freiermuth to LSU — The most recent Big Ten transfer to LSU kind of worked out well in Joe Burrow, and Freiermuth would be a great red zone target for the Tigers.
PAC-12
OT Penei Sewell to Alabama — Sewell considered Alabama as most linemen do and plugging him in with Alex Leatherwood as bookend tackles would be almost unfair.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to Florida — The Gators need dynamic receivers for talented quarterback Kyle Trask and it is fun to imagine the Gators' offense with St. Brown stretching the defense.
S Jevon Holland to TCU — I love Trevon Moehrig and would like to see Holland and Moehrig work together. They would be a great tandem against the pass-happy Big 12.
OT Walker Little to Texas — Little came down to Stanford and Texas in his recruitment and pairing him with Samuel Cosmi as bookend tackles would be amazing.
DE Joe Tryon to Miami — Greg Rousseau is gone and Tryon is one of the nation’s best pass rushers and would be a terror along with Quincy Roche.
2. FIVE HOT PROGRAMS
Here are five programs on a roll with their recruiting efforts.
1. Miami - No program is on more of a roll than the Hurricanes as they finished the month of July with commitments from S James Williams, WR Brashard Smith and LB Thomas Davis only to follow that up with a huge commit from DT Leonard Taylor and legacy ATH Chase Smith.
2. Alabama — An argument could certainly be made for Alabama as the Crimson Tide have pushed to the top of the team rankings with commitments from DT Damon Payne in late July and DB Khyree Jackson, DE Monkell Goodwine, QB Jalen Milroe and DT Tim Keenan III. The out-of-state recruiting is on par with what you expect from Nick Saban.
3. Florida — Things didn’t look great for the Gators as Taylor became a Miami lock and they looked like they were going to lose CB Jason Marshall as well. But they turned things around with Marshall, added S Corey Collier and also added DT Desmond Watson in late July.
4. Georgia — Watch our for the Bulldogs in the team rankings as they stand outside the top 10 but have plenty of room to make a charge. They added OL Jared Wilson and TE Brock Bowers as well as DB Javon Bullard and DB De’Jahn Warren and are in the mix for a ton of huge names.
5. Nebraska — The Huskers are in the national top 20 now after commitments from WR Kamonte Grimes and DB Kody Bretz as well as TE A.J. Rollins but the big fish was TE Thomas Fidone, who was a prospect they couldn’t afford to miss on.
3. TEN IMPACT TRANSFERS
Inspired by the recent transfer of linebacker Colin Schooler, here are 10 transfers that will have a massive impact this season.
1. QBs Jamie Newman/JT Daniels, Georgia — I’m combining both here because we don’t know for sure which one will make the huge impact this year but one of them will. This is an amazing 1–2 punch.
2. QB K.J. Costello, Mississippi State — Costello has plenty of arm talent and in Mike Leach’s offense he’s going to put up monster numbers.
3. QB D’Eriq King, Miami — King will change the Miami offense with his dual-threat ability and if he’s anything like he was a few years ago at Houston, watch out.
4. DE Quincy Roche, Miami — Roche becomes even more important with Rousseau opting out and he should make an immediate impact off the edge. He’s relentless.
5. LB Colin Schooler, Texas Tech — Schooler is a great tackler, works well in space and can cover. He’s a leader as well and perfect for the Big 12.
6. LB Tony Fields, West Virginia — Fields is similar to Schooler in many aspects and perhaps more versatile but not quite as instinctual.
7. DB Isaiah Pryor, Notre Dame — Pryor will fill a key role for Notre Dame this season and will be a good complement to Kyle Hamilton in a secondary that has lost a ton of talent from last season and was one of the best in the country.
8. RB Jashaun Corbin, Florida State — With Cam Akers gone and Khalan Laborn off the team, this is a great opportunity for Corbin to impact as a runner and as a receiver out of the backfield.
9. WR Dee Anderson, Oklahoma State — I like Anderson’s upside a lot and, even though the depth chart is deep at Oklahoma State, I feel he can be an impact guy, especially in the red zone.
10. LB Marcel Brooks, TCU — It hasn’t been determined yet if Brooks will be eligible, but if he is he will not only make plays as a linebacker but he’ll rush off the edge as well.