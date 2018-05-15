CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell's Three-Point Stance is here ranking the week's biggest commitments, breaking down the out-of-state programs that recruit California the best and the Vols' hot start under Jeremy Pruitt.

1. LAST WEEK'S BIGGEST COMMITS

Anthony Bradford Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com

2. OUT-OF-STATE PROGRAMS THAT RECRUIT CALIFORNIA THE BEST

Adrian Martinez Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Last week I took a look at out-of-state programs that do a good job of recruiting Texas and Georgia. I might as well round it out this week by checking out California and Florida. We'll start with the Golden State and see which out-of-state programs do the best luring four- and five-stars away from home. 1. Oregon – The Ducks do the best job raiding the state, landing 23 four- and five-stars since 2013, including two in the 2019 class. Under new head coach Mario Cristobal, this shouldn’t change much as he’s an elite recruiter and has the Ducks on the right recruiting path. 2. Washington – Washington isn’t far behind with 20 four- and five-stars since 2013 and are the biggest threat aside from Oregon to USC, UCLA and the rest. The Huskies don’t have the same momentum, although they did land four prospects last year including Marquis Spiker. 3. Arizona State – With 12 four- and five-stars signed since 2013, Arizona State is next in line. They also have a bit of momentum with four in 2018, the best year since 2015 when they landed five. Will this continue with former high school coach Antonio Pierce on staff? It looks that way to me. 4. Oklahoma – The Sooners do a great job recruiting California and have landed 10 four- and five-stars since 2013 with huge names like Joe Mixon and Caleb Kelly. OU will always be a threat in California because of the work the Sooners have done there, the contacts they have made and the fact that others are inclined to follow. Brendan Radley-Hiles doesn’t count towards this number because he played his senior year in Florida but he’s another great example of their west coast pull. T-5. Nebraska – Aside from Terrell Newby in 2013, all of the work done by the Huskers has been since 2016 when Mike Riley focused on the state. In 2016 the Huskers lured three four-star prospects from Cali and in 2017 they landed another three. The most important however could be under Scott Frost as Adrian Martinez signed last year and could be the program's star quarterback of the future. They are tied with Notre Dame with eight prospects ranked four stars or higher since 2013. T-5. Notre Dame – Notre Dame is known for recruiting California well, so it’s no surprise to see the Irish on this list with eight four- and five-stars since 2013. Notre Dame will always be in the hunt for academic minded prospects who are also interested in Stanford and others.

3. VOLUNTEERS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE UNDER PRUITT?

Quavaris Crouch Nick Lucero/Rivals.com