Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has thoughts on the stars of the 2023 football season, additions to the ACC and the impending release of the newest 2025 Rivals250.

1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL'S BIGGEST STARS ARE FROM THE EAST

*****

2. ALL COASTS CONFERENCE

Cal celebrates a win over Stanford (© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Hopefully ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips stands up in front of the presidents of the universities he represents and asks them "What the heck are we thinking? Are we really doing this?" The Atlantic Coast Conference should rename itself the All Coasts Conference once it officially adds Stanford, Cal and SMU. The third-best conference in the sport will now touch more major bodies of water than any other conference and dilute their on-field product more than the Big Ten did when it added Maryland and Rutgers. Adding these mainly academic-focused institutions to the conference will hurt the student-athlete experience and it will not keep teams like Florida State, Clemson and others from leaving the conference at the earliest opportunity. Yes, they'll get more money from ESPN in the short term but it certainly won't bridge the revenue gap between them and the SEC or Big Ten. Sensible realignment is something that, after some convincing, most people can get behind but the only way to really feel like the additions of Stanford, Cal and SMU to the ACC makes sense is if you look at the short-term money. Who thinks the next ACC media rights deal will fetch a high enough sum to keep the newly-expanded league intact? About as many people who will tune in for Cal at Wake Forest on a Thursday night.

*****

3. THESE 2025 PROSPECTS ARE STILL UNDER-RANKED

Shamarius Peterkin (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The updated 2025 Rivals250 comes out today and, without revealing too much, there are still some players from the East who look a bit too low in the rankings.

'Snook' was No. 54 overall in the initial 2025 Rivals250 back in March but slid to outside the top 200 in the previous Rivals250 refresh. The explosive downfield target has the speed, length, and ball skills to give any defensive back problems. In the early goings of this season, Peterkin looks too good to stay outside the top 200 of the Rivals250.

There's just too much to like about Washington's skill set for him to be ranked as low as he is. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding's opening season win over Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco. Washington brings a level of athleticism to the position that few in the 2025 class are able to match and now it seems like his production, even against high-end talent, is beginning to match his impressive skill set.