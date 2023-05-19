1. A trio of Futurecasts on IMG Academy stars.

The IMG Academy spring game went down on Wednesday evening and the program will remain in the news aplenty as its top prospects will make several official visits and many verbal commitments before the roster is back together ahead of the 2023 season. As many Ascenders head back to their hometowns for some summer down time, even more recruiting focus will evolve. We're ready to take a shot on a few commitments coming within the new SEC country (including Texas and Oklahoma, of course). The most dominant and well-traveled IMG recruit is David Stone, the top 20 overall recruit originally from Oklahoma. There was even talk of Stone going back home for his senior season, pushing more of a Sooner narrative in the meantime, though he has refuted those plans. But multiple trips to Norman under the Oklahoma coaching staff and the only June official to be booked thus far have the tea leaves reading Boomer Sooner. Two more sources this week have confirmed confidence for Brent Venables' program, so despite Florida and Miami rising up the list and Michigan State ever present, we'll make the safe pick right now. We'll go with even lower-hanging fruit for the next selection, as running back Jerrick Gibson has confirmed to Rivals that Texas is the team to beat for him. We'll take him at his word, though official visits in June will also go to Georgia, Tennessee and Miami. Finally, it's never too early to look ahead to the 2025 cycle. Let's tab another IMGer who may go back to his home state for college. The spring has been a good one for Anthony 'Turbo' Rogers, who already had a who's who offer list from top programs nationally. A top group of programs are to soon emerge here, with Alabama and Auburn sure to be included, but two recent trips to Tuscaloosa appear to have Nick Saban's program to potentially pull another one out of IMG.

*****

2. Top DBs in the South set trips.

Ellis Robinson IV

*****

3. Jeremiah Smith is likely to stick with Ohio State.

Jeremiah Smith