Three-Point Stance: Gatlin Bair impresses, DT debate, five-star discussion
SAN ANTONIO - The second full day of practice is finished at the All-American Bowl including an all-important joint workout in the afternoon between both teams. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney shares some thoughts in today’s Three-Point Stance:
*****
*****
BAIR IS A REALLY INTRIGUING RECEIVER
Gatlin Bair has put up impressive numbers in high school and his speed is unquestionable after beating Nyckoles Harbor, Rodrick Pleasant and others in track and field races over the last year but we still wondered what we’d get from the four-star receiver at a national event.
It’s been pretty impressive. The Burley, Idaho standout is all of 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, runs really well (no surprise there) and has a competitive edge that I wasn’t exactly expecting. He’s come to San Antonio to get after it, make a point and compete - which isn’t always the case for everybody at these events.
What’s interesting is that Bair has had some hot and cold moments. He’s made some of the best catches of the week and is a phenomenal deep threat but the four-star has had a couple drops as well, mainly when receivers are lucky enough to keep up with him.
My guess is that it’s because Bair is used to running by everybody and now with cornerbacks making it a little tougher the catch isn’t as easy. Still, Bair, who has Michigan and Oregon as his final two, is an elite talent who should only get better as he gets tested more because his competitive drive is off the charts.
*****
DEBATE AT DEFENSIVE TACKLE
The top three defensive tackles in the 2024 class right now are Oklahoma signee David Stone, Miami signee Justin Scott and new LSU commit Dominick McKinley.
All three have been very impressive whether here at the All-American Bowl or last week at the Under Armour All-America Game so there is going to be a heated debate about their order in the final rankings release.
Aydin Breland, Hevin Brown-Shuler and LJ McCray also flashed during the all-star events but it feels like a three-team battle at the top of the defensive tackle position rankings.
My pick of order would be Stone, McKinley and then Scott, not that Scott has been bad by any stretch - he’s actually incredibly athletic and powerful for someone his size - but McKinley was dominant during one-on-ones at the Under Armour Game and he was really super impressive.
Stone feels like the top guy for sure. The five-star is so aggressive, so dynamic and he has such violent hands that not many offensive linemen can handle him at all. It’s close at the top but I give the edge to the Sooners’ signee.
*****
FIVE FIVE-STAR DISCUSSIONS
Like every year after the all-star events, there will be a lot of discussions about the final five-star rankings. These five (among many others) will be part of those talks:
Marquise Lightfoot: No. 1 weakside defensive end Colin Simmons didn’t participate at Under Armour because of an ankle sprain and No. 2 Dylan Stewart had an up-and-down week. And then there’s Lightfoot, the Miami signee who’s fourth at the position and he’s been absolutely dominant this week. He’s still lean but he’s so athletic and so fierce off the edge, he could be in the discussion.
Ryan Wingo: There are six five-star receivers in the 2024 class, the most since 2018 when there were seven (and after hindsight some had no business with that ranking). This is an absolutely loaded receiver class - is definitely the best position in the 2024 group - but Wingo needs a big week to stay that high. Others could be pushing up the list so Wingo will have to prove it especially in the game.
Demarcus Riddick: The Auburn signee is still raw but he has great length and he moves so well. If rankings are about projections three and four years down the road, and the NFL Draft, then Riddick deserves serious consideration. The Chilton (Ala.) Clanton County is impressive and still has a long way to go until he reaches his full potential.
Zaquan Patterson: Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna was so incredibly loaded this season and Patterson was a big reason why as he anchored the defense from his safety spot and also came down and made a lot of plays. He’s a tremendously talented player but is he a five-star? A first-round projection? The rest of the week in San Antonio could determine that.
Ny Carr: The Miami signee was excellent on Day 1 but quieter on Day 2 as the week continues here. This is one of the best receiver classes in a long time and Carr definitely could make an argument for a five-star ranking after such a great senior season but it’s not locked up yet. A big game could put him even more in the conversation.