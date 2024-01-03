SAN ANTONIO - The second full day of practice is finished at the All-American Bowl including an all-important joint workout in the afternoon between both teams. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney shares some thoughts in today’s Three-Point Stance:

BAIR IS A REALLY INTRIGUING RECEIVER

Gatlin Bair

Gatlin Bair has put up impressive numbers in high school and his speed is unquestionable after beating Nyckoles Harbor, Rodrick Pleasant and others in track and field races over the last year but we still wondered what we’d get from the four-star receiver at a national event. It’s been pretty impressive. The Burley, Idaho standout is all of 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, runs really well (no surprise there) and has a competitive edge that I wasn’t exactly expecting. He’s come to San Antonio to get after it, make a point and compete - which isn’t always the case for everybody at these events. What’s interesting is that Bair has had some hot and cold moments. He’s made some of the best catches of the week and is a phenomenal deep threat but the four-star has had a couple drops as well, mainly when receivers are lucky enough to keep up with him. My guess is that it’s because Bair is used to running by everybody and now with cornerbacks making it a little tougher the catch isn’t as easy. Still, Bair, who has Michigan and Oregon as his final two, is an elite talent who should only get better as he gets tested more because his competitive drive is off the charts.

*****

DEBATE AT DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Justin Scott

The top three defensive tackles in the 2024 class right now are Oklahoma signee David Stone, Miami signee Justin Scott and new LSU commit Dominick McKinley. All three have been very impressive whether here at the All-American Bowl or last week at the Under Armour All-America Game so there is going to be a heated debate about their order in the final rankings release. Aydin Breland, Hevin Brown-Shuler and LJ McCray also flashed during the all-star events but it feels like a three-team battle at the top of the defensive tackle position rankings. My pick of order would be Stone, McKinley and then Scott, not that Scott has been bad by any stretch - he’s actually incredibly athletic and powerful for someone his size - but McKinley was dominant during one-on-ones at the Under Armour Game and he was really super impressive. Stone feels like the top guy for sure. The five-star is so aggressive, so dynamic and he has such violent hands that not many offensive linemen can handle him at all. It’s close at the top but I give the edge to the Sooners’ signee.

*****

FIVE FIVE-STAR DISCUSSIONS

Marquise Lightfoot