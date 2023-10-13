1. LJ McCray sets his commitment date.

Rivals250 defensive lineman LJ McCray will come off the board on Oct. 21, a few days after he turns 18. In-state programs Florida, Florida State and Miami are all in the mix, alongside Georgia and Auburn. At last check, McCray told Rivals he had no idea how one program would separate from the other four in this race, but he has clearly taken the next step. Florida is the program he has visited most frequently and the coaching staff under Billy Napier appears most confident, though ruling out Georgia for any elite defensive player would not be advised. Florida State got the last visit out of McCray and he admitted it was better than expected, but could the program have closed that much ground? That remains to be seen but there are no more trips planned between the time in Tallahassee and an official decision. McCray offers a unique skill set regardless of where he lands, as he was once billed as a two-way athlete who is tall and relatively lean athlete and will work on the edge of the offense or the defense. Now, McCray is above 270 pounds and looks like an eventual force on the interior of a college defensive front, where he may be too quick for guards yet too powerful for tackle types. Still developing from a technical perspective, the best package McCray will present should be down the line on Saturdays - and perhaps beyond.

*****

2. Can Florida, Florida State and Miami all finish in the top 10 of the team rankings?

Ny Carr

The battle for McCray is a snapshot of how tight it can be between the three powers in the Sunshine State, and the 2024 cycle may be among the toughest to separate between the trio for some time. Currently, Florida sits at No. 3, FSU at No. 7 and Miami at No. 12 in the rankings, which means each has a realistic window to aim for a top 10 slot. In the ebb and flow era of coaching changes, the transfer portal and now NIL, it could be a historic haul across the state (and UCF is on the bring of the top 25, too) when the signing day dust settles. How rare would each finishing in the top 10 be? It hasn't happened in more than a decade, with the last time the trio hit the mark being in the class of 2012 with names like Jameis Winston, Dante Fowler and Tracy Howard leading each top 10 haul. Now, the Hurricanes could be one big fish away from repeating history. It just moved up the ranks in landing Rivals100 wide receiver Ny Carr, and of course it continues to push for the flip of Jeremiah Smith at the position - a move that would certainly push the program up to top 10 status. Florida and Florida State, barring some key defections, look poised to remain in the thick of the top 10 rankings through the Early Signing Period. As if the next two months need any more storylines.

*****

3. Five prospects to watch in Miami-area clash between Norland and Central.

Armondo Blount