Three-Point Stance: Power rankings, top pass rushers, NFL Draft
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here and expands his Farrell Power Recruiting Index, looks at the most productive returning pass rushers and offers up some NFL Draft predictions.
1. EXPANDING THE FARRELL POWER RECRUITING INDEX
Earlier this week, I made up a football recruiting power index. Today, I've expanded it and given it a name. Welcome to the Farrell Power Recruiting Index (FPRI) which ranks the top 20 teams in college football recruiting. No one else gets a vote, no one else has a say and it’s quite subjective based on the opinion of one person — me. After releasing the top 10 on Tuesday, here are Nos. 11-20.
11. Notre Dame — The Irish just missed the cut for the top 10 and likely would be in there if they didn’t have to recruit so carefully due to academic restrictions.
12. Tennessee — The Vols aren’t recruiting at as high a rate as they were under Butch Jones. But they are still recruiting well, and Jeremy Pruitt can develop players better.
13. Miami — The ‘Canes continue to recruit well despite their on-field struggles. With such a geographical edge, it’s hard to imagine much of a fall off.
14. Penn State — James Franklin can recruit and he will land another very good class in 2021. The roster talent is certainly not an issue.
15. North Carolina — The Tar Heels are ahead of Florida State in the ACC in football recruiting? Yep. North Carolina is the hotter name and Mack Brown is taking things to the next level.
16. Florida State — The transition to Mike Norvell takes time and the ‘Noles will shoot up this list soon. But, for now, it’s a rebuilding job from what Willie Taggart left.
17. USC — The Trojans? Weren’t they in the 50s last recruiting years? Yep. But in 2021 they are very hot and are always a factor for big names.
18. Auburn — Gus Malzahn continues to chug along, landing very solid classes and producing some very good NFL prospects.
19. Washington — The Huskies are undergoing a coaching transition as well but hang with Oregon and USC for recruits in the Pac-12.
20. South Carolina — Will Muschamp can recruit, we all know that. This is a big year for him on the field, but talented players are still signing up to play for him.
2. THE MOST PRODUCTIVE PASS RUSHERS RETURNING IN 2020
Today, as I continue my look at the most productive players returning to college football, we look at the pass rushers. While there aren't a ton of household names on this list, there's still a lot of talent.
1. Gregory Rousseau, Miami (15.5 sacks) — The best pass rusher in the country this year and arguably just behind Chase Young last year. Rousseau is dominant and could push for 20 sacks this season.
2. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State (14) — If he were in the SEC he’d be a name everyone knows. Keep an eye on him as he continues to develop as a hybrid.
3. Carlos Basham, Wake Forest (11) — Another big-time talent at a smaller program, Basham should push for 15 or more sacks this season even with newfound attention.
4. Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh (10.5) — The lone interior lineman on this list, Twyman is starting to get the recognition he deserves.
5. Cameron Goode, California (9.5) — Goode is a linebacker that can get after the passer, he’s similar to Rashed Jr. in skills and lack of recognition.
So who’s missing? How about super freshman Kayvon Thibodeaux, who came on at the end of the season and dominated the Pac-12? He had nine sacks last season so he fell just short of the top-five, but he also had 14 tackles for a loss and is arguably the second-best end in the country behind Rousseau. There’s no Chase Young out there for next season, but there are some good ones.
3. SIX NFL DRAFT PREDICTIONS
Here are six predictions for the tonight's first round of the NFL Draft.
— The steal of the first round will be Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks who I predict lands with the Baltimore Ravens. He fits their system and mentality perfectly. Isaiah Simmons is the best linebacker in this class, but after that, it could be Brooks.
— Jalen Hurts will land in the first round. I see a ton of second-round grades and interest, but someone is going to want to land him first and take a chance. I think it’s the Packers.
— Tua Tagovailoa will not fall as many are predicting. The NFL is too QB hungry and GMs are too busy worrying about their jobs to pass on a potential franchise quarterback like Tagovaioloa. Will he be a bust? I think so, as the injuries worry me but there’s no way he’s getting past the sixth pick.
— The Jets need wide receiver help but they have to be hoping one of the big four offensive tackles — Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs and Andrew Thomas — are still there at No 11. I think Thomas will be and they jump on him.
— The Carolina Panthers are going to replace Luke Kuechly with Isaiah Simmons. That’s sick.
— I have Ohio State and Alabama placing four of the top five players in the draft with Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, Jedrick Wills and Tua Tagovailoa.