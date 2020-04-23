National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here and expands his Farrell Power Recruiting Index, looks at the most productive returning pass rushers and offers up some NFL Draft predictions.

Earlier this week, I made up a football recruiting power index. Today, I've expanded it and given it a name. Welcome to the Farrell Power Recruiting Index (FPRI) which ranks the top 20 teams in college football recruiting. No one else gets a vote, no one else has a say and it’s quite subjective based on the opinion of one person — me. After releasing the top 10 on Tuesday, here are Nos. 11-20.

11. Notre Dame — The Irish just missed the cut for the top 10 and likely would be in there if they didn’t have to recruit so carefully due to academic restrictions.

12. Tennessee — The Vols aren’t recruiting at as high a rate as they were under Butch Jones. But they are still recruiting well, and Jeremy Pruitt can develop players better.

13. Miami — The ‘Canes continue to recruit well despite their on-field struggles. With such a geographical edge, it’s hard to imagine much of a fall off.

14. Penn State — James Franklin can recruit and he will land another very good class in 2021. The roster talent is certainly not an issue.

15. North Carolina — The Tar Heels are ahead of Florida State in the ACC in football recruiting? Yep. North Carolina is the hotter name and Mack Brown is taking things to the next level.

16. Florida State — The transition to Mike Norvell takes time and the ‘Noles will shoot up this list soon. But, for now, it’s a rebuilding job from what Willie Taggart left.

17. USC — The Trojans? Weren’t they in the 50s last recruiting years? Yep. But in 2021 they are very hot and are always a factor for big names.

18. Auburn — Gus Malzahn continues to chug along, landing very solid classes and producing some very good NFL prospects.

19. Washington — The Huskies are undergoing a coaching transition as well but hang with Oregon and USC for recruits in the Pac-12.

20. South Carolina — Will Muschamp can recruit, we all know that. This is a big year for him on the field, but talented players are still signing up to play for him.