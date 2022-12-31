LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Day 2 of the Under Armour Next All-America Game practices were much more active and there was a lot more to learn from both teams. Here is today’s Three-Point Stance from the event:

NOT SURE ON CORNERBACK RANKINGS

Cormani McClain (Rivals.com)

After the Under Armour Game, All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl, there is one final rankings release for the 2023 class and there could be significant changes coming to the cornerback position. My feeling after two days of practice - one very light workout Friday night and then a heavy practice on Saturday - is that there is still a lot of uncertainty at the top and then throughout the rankings. Cormani McClain did not do a whole lot Saturday especially during 1-on-1s so testing himself against some of the nation’s top receivers didn’t happen. He has all the length, ranginess and instincts in the world but for the top-ranked cornerback in the class, we’d like to see shutdown mode activated and that hasn’t happened yet. A reclassification from 2024 to 2023 has Desmond Ricks in the Under Armour Game and he looked OK during one-on-ones but Zachariah Branch got the better of him on one throw and that was five-star vs. five-star. Javien Toviano has looked the part as well but he’s also pretty big and doesn’t have the suddenness at cornerback like McClain and Ricks among others so there is some debate about whether he stays there or eventually moves to safety. He hasn’t been bad by any stretch - and neither have the two other five-stars - but others have looked better early in the week. Those names would include Texas signee Malik Muhammad, four-star Rodrick Pleasant and Florida signees Sharif Denson and Jakeem Jackson so far.

DISCUSSION ABOUT NEW FIVE-STARS

Johntay Cook (Rivals.com)

There are currently 26 five-stars and as we try to get closer to 32 - to match the first round of the NFL Draft - there are definitely some players at Under Armour who are making a big case to move up maybe not to five-star status but up in the rankings. Some could make it, some might not and then there are other games to consider but here’s a list of guys that have stood out to me through two days of practice: Johntay Cook: If Branch is the most dynamic receiver then Cook is 1B because as a route runner and playmaker he has been fantastic. The Texas signee is nearly unstoppable in 1-on-1 situations. Malik Muhammad: Ranked as the fifth-best cornerback, Muhammad is already highly regarded but maybe not enough. He is fantastic in coverage, has great eyes and the bouncy athletic ability to make plays. Jason Moore: From solely a physical standpoint, Moore is arguably the most-impressive prospect at the event. He’s not as violent or sudden as some other defensive linemen but he’s massive and looks great. Some coaching from Ohio State position coach Larry Johnson could make him something else. Suntarine Perkins: Coming off an outstanding Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game, Perkins looks like a five-star with length, coverage ability and ranginess. The Ole Miss signee has special athletic ability and while linebackers don’t do much in all-star game practices, he definitely looks the part. Peter Woods: Again, coming off an Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game where Woods was totally unstoppable and blew up practice because offensive linemen couldn’t stop him, the Clemson signee has been impressive here as well. He can play across the defensive line but is best inside. Zalance Heard: The LSU signee reminds me - almost exactly - of D.J Fluker, the former five-star in the 2009 class who is still playing in the NFL. Both are just about 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, just massive human beings who are still physical, can get in the way of defensive linemen and both might have had some issues at the same stage with speed rushers. Still, Heard might be a no-brainer at this point because he’s so physically gifted. Adepoju Adebawore: The Oklahoma signee has such incredible athletic ability and physical toughness to add that he’s going to be in the five-star discussion for sure. Adebawore can beat bigger offensive tackles to the edge, he can spin with an inside move, he can blow up plays in the backfield because he hits hard. He does a whole lot well. Dylan Edwards: Is this crazy? Probably. But in a race to end the second day of camp, the Colorado commit ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and beat California track star Rodrick Pleasant and then Olympic hopeful Nyckoles Harbor in back-to-back races. Edwards is undersized but that’s part of the lure.

BAIN IMPRESSES ON THE FIELD

Rueben Bain (Rivals.com)