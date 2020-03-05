Where do SEC teams stand on the field and off? We examine that, plus the top 10 returning defensive ends in college football and look at some more 2021 comparisons.

The off-season is a slow time for college football news, but it's always a good time to look at the current state of things when it comes to football programs. Here’s how I see the SEC teams in the weight room.

POWER LIFTERS

LSU — Do I have to explain this? It just won the national title. And on the recruiting front, it are on fire.

Alabama — Again, no explanation needed here, as Nick Saban is the elite recruiter and coach in the nation.

Georgia — The Bulldogs haven’t broken through yet, but Kirby Smart is recruiting at the highest level and Georgia is on the cusp.

STRONG AND STEADY

Florida — The Gators could easily take the next step to POWER LIFTER soon as Dan Mullen is improving recruiting slowly and they are winning on the field.

Auburn — Auburn breaks through here and there, as evidenced by knocking Alabama out of the playoff last season, and the Tigers are always a threat.

ON THE COME UP

Tennessee — Jeremy Pruitt has the Vols heading in the right direction in recruiting and last season looks like a nice start toward the future despite the loss to Georgia State.

Kentucky — The Wildcats have been steady under Mark Stoops and are a threat to take things to the next level in the SEC East if he continues to recruit well.

NEED EXTRA GYM TIME

South Carolina — Will Muschamp is on the hot seat and the Gamecocks need a big season. Recruiting, however, has been going pretty well, so there is hope.

Texas A&M — Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies recruiting very well, but they fall short against really good teams, and the SEC West is a monster so more work is needed.

Missouri — A new coach brings excitement to the program, but the SEC East is getting tougher and Mizzou needs to recruit the Southeast better.

Ole Miss — Why is Ole Miss here and not under WEAKLINGS? Lane Kiffin is an elite recruiter and has a chance to make a splash. But there is much work to be done.

WEAKLINGS

Mississippi State — I like Mike Leach as a coach and developer, but he’s not a great recruiter and I’m not sure if he’ll be able to hang in the SEC West talent-wise.

Arkansas — Sam Pittman is a good recruiter, so that should go well, but he has a heckuva job to do at Arkansas with LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and others on the schedule.

Vanderbilt — James Franklin did a great job at Vandy, but it’s been hard to maintain with outdated facilities and academic restrictions.