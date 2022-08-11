Three-Point Stance: Texas A&M, edge rushers, big preseason game

Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright examines Texas A&M's surge up the team recruiting rankings, identifies four uncommitted edge rushing prospects in the Southeast and previews an interesting preseason exhibition game in Florida.

TEXAS A&M HEATING UP

Just a month ago, Tennessee and Arkansas had the top-ranked classes in the SEC but, as the dog days of summer approached, the usual SEC heavy-hitters began taking over. Alabama rose from No. 19 in the country to fourth overall to take over the conference lead. During that time, Georgia surged and is now has the nation's sixth-best class. Then the sleeping juggernaut that everyone was waiting on finally awoke moving up 20 spots. Texas A&M’s class is still far below expectations with its No. 40 ranking, but a hot end to the summer brought six more recruits on board and that included four-stars Chase Bisontis and Dalton Brooks along with five-star linebacker Anthony Hill. Not accounting for flips, there are still some elite prospects high on the Aggies that can help push this class into the top 10 in a hurry. For example, we are waiting to see a decision from Florida receiver Hykeem Williams on Sept. 23.

*****

WINDOW CLOSING ON FOUR TOP SOUTHEAST PROSPECTS

Zavion Hardy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Programs that are still looking for pass rushers in the 2023 class need to hurry, as four of the top uncommitted edge prospects in the Southeast are beginning to trim their lists and schedule visits. Zavion Hardy, Tomarrion Parker, Rueben Bain and Daniel Harris will be difference makers at the next level. Hardy has plans to officially visit Florida, South Carolina and Liberty. Watch out for the Gamecocks here as they appear to be in a good position for the four-star. Parker just decommitted from Penn State this week. Florida might be an early leader here but there's time for other programs to enter the mix. Bain is a sack master for Miami Central and has family ties to Miami. The Hurricanes are definitely involved, as is Auburn, Alabama and Florida State. Last month, Harris said he would be visiting Arkansas, Miami, West Virginia, Auburn and Georgia during the season. His recruitment could go down to the Early Signing Period.

*****

PLAYOFF CALIBER ACTION IN FLORIDA'S PRESEASON

Jayden Wayne