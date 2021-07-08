Three-Point Stance: Title odds, underappreciated players, Maryland

Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is here with his odds on some traditional powers winning it all over the next five years, 10 more unappreciated college football players since 2000 and the Mount Rushmore of Maryland football since 1980.

It's been way too long since some traditional powers in college football have won a national title. But fear not, with an expanded playoff on the horizon the chances will improve for most. Here are my odds for some of the biggest traditional CFB powers to win a title over the next five years.

Georgia — 3/1 odds: UGA hasn’t won a national title since 1980, but the Bulldogs could very well be the favorite this season. With a loaded offense returning and some holes on defense filled by the transfer portal this is arguably the most balanced team in the nation.

Oklahoma — 4/1 odds: Oklahoma isn’t far behind Georgia this year as we head into the season. With the way the Sooners are developing quarterbacks and how they own the Big 12, they have a great shot to break through over the next five years. Spencer Rattler leads a ridiculous offense and the defense should continue to improve.

Florida — 10/1 odds: Dan Mullen has things trending in the right direction for Florida and the Gators have a shot to win the SEC East a few times over the next five seasons and make the playoff.

Notre Dame — 12/1 odds: With the expanded playoff it won’t be easy for Notre Dame as the Irish will be ineligible for a bye without a conference tie-in. However, Brian Kelly has brought them close and they could be an elite quarterback away.

Penn State — 18-1 odds: The Nittany Lions showed they could get past Ohio State a few years ago and still got screwed out of the playoff. But if anyone is going to break through it’s James Franklin.

USC — 20/1 odds: Clay Helton isn’t a fan favorite, that’s for sure, but the talent at USC continues to roll in and the Pac-12 isn’t that deep. It’s unlikely, but you never know.

Texas — 25/1 odds: Steve Sarkisian has hopes up in Austin. Recruiting and offensive firepower shouldn’t be an issue. Can he get the team balanced enough to get past Oklahoma? That is the question.

Miami — 50/1 odds: The ‘Canes are coming off a great recruiting year and have shown signs of improvement last year under Manny Diaz, but getting past Clemson is a huge issue.

Michigan — 100/1 odds: This may even be too kind because the Wolverines have shown very few signs of being able to get past Ohio State, and things seem to be going backward.

Florida State — 700/1 odds: Florida State will be back, that’s bound to happen. But the chances of the Seminoles winning their division and uprooting Clemson are low right now, so anything beyond that is impossible.

Nebraska — 1,000/1 odds: Scott Frost has not been a success in Lincoln at all and the roster doesn’t have close to the talent to get out of the Big Ten West, much less to beat Ohio State.

Tennessee — 1,500/1 odds: The Vols haven’t won a national title since 1998 and are further away than anyone on this list with NCAA punishment coming and their inability to hire a coach who can win since the Phillip Fulmer era.