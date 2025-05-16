Three Predictions: The U, Duyon Forkpa, Brian Harris

Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. has predictions on Miami signing a top-five class, an IMG Academy standout staying in Florida for college and a former Maryland commit ending up in the SEC.

Of course No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantwell is a major win for Mario Cristobal as his program works toward perhaps securing the top offensive line haul in the country, but the Cantwell addition will also help to push other recruits toward Miami.

The Hurricanes are currently No. 8 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings, but I predict their climb to continue into the the top five.

The U never lacks on the trail, but the late-breaking win over Georgia and Oregon sent shockwaves through the industry and should allow for even more momentum to muster with additional elite targets.

Priority No. 1 going forward, and perhaps prior, is the top prospect in South Florida: Derrek Cooper. The five-star running back has a national offer list and just hosted Ohio State and Texas coaches for visits, but Miami and Georgia have been the front-runners in this race for quite some time.

Sound familiar?

Miami is recruiting against the very best close to home and beyond, and Cristobal is coming up on the winning side more and more as time rolls on. Landing Cooper would represent the second-straight cycle in which the area's top recruit stays home at The U after the Hurricanes secured Bryce Fitzgerald in 2025.