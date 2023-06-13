There's been much talk about Miami acquiring many three-star talents for the start of the 2024 cycle. Of the ten commitments for the current class, eight are currently rated as three-star talents. That is subject to change of course as Miami acquires more talent and future re-evaluations may boost prospect ratings. Overall there have been plenty of successful three-star rated prospects that have gone on to have success not only at the college level, but also in the NFL. Here are some of the top three stars from 2012-2018 that overachieved according to their rating.

David Njoku

Njoku played just two years at Miami before entering the 2017 NFL Draft. At Miami, he registered 64 receptions for 1,060 yards scoring nine touchdowns. The Cleveland Browns drafted Njoku in the first round, 29th overall. The Jersey native is productive in the NFL catching 206 footballs for 2,382 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns.

Chris Herndon

Herndon improved each year at Miami finishing his career with 86 receptions for 1,048 yards scoring seven touchdowns. He was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Jets in 2018 and has 75 receptions for 836 yards scoring eight touchdowns.

Rayshawn Jenkins

Jenkins played four years at Miami and was productive as any safety in recent memory. The Florida native notched 201 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and nine interceptions. Jenkins was drafted in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 but really made his mark last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He totaled 130 regular and post-season tackles and three interceptions.



Travis Homer

Played three years at "The U" and was productive as a rusher and a receiver. He registered 1,995 yards rushing and 37 receptions for 405 yards scoring 13 total touchdowns. Drafted in the sixth round in 2019, Homer has found a way to get on the field countless times for the Seattle Seahawks. He's tallied 453 rushing yards (5.5 per carry) and 52 receptions for 464 yards scoring three total touchdowns.

Jaquan Johnson

The heart and soul of the defense during his time at Miami. In four years, Johnson racked up 252 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and eight interceptions. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills and is currently on the active roster for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sheldrick Redwine