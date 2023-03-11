Three takeaways from Miami's ACC tournament run
It was an unfortunate exit from the ACC tournament the top-seeded Miami Hurricanes. Miami was eliminated in the semifinal round by Duke Friday night in Greensboro and will wait to see where it will go for its regional in the NCAA tournament. Miami narrowly won its first game in the quarterfinal against Wake Forest.
Here are three quick takeaways from its ACC tournament run:
No Norchard No Chance
Starting power forward Norchad Omier left Friday night's game just two minutes into the contest. He landed awkwardly in pursuit of a rebound and would not return with an ankle injury. According to head coach Jim Larranaga, Omier has an ankle sprain and his status is day-to-day.
What was clear however is that Omier will be greatly needed if Miami wants to make a significant run in the NCAA tournament. Omier averaged a double-double this season with 14 points and 10 rebounds per game. That type of production will be tough to replace.
Anthony Walker did his best to fill in for Omier in the loss against Duke providing six points on 2-7 shooting, but the four rebounds in 27 minutes of play is what is the most concerning. Miami was outrebounded as a team 36-24 and if lopsided numbers like this continue Miami will have an early exit in the tournament.
Wong is always right and Miller time is the right time
The ACC player of the year Isaiah Wong got into foul trouble in the Duke loss and if he was on the floor for longer than the 27 minutes he tallied Friday night, the Canes may still be playing in the tournament.
Both Wong and Jordan Miller were in their bag against making big shot after big shot. They combined for 39 points going 16-28 from the field. What's clear is that both are not afraid of the big moment and will take and make big-time shots in big-time games.
If they can shoot just a bit better from three (3-9 against Duke) it will be tough to beat this team even without Omier as Duke learned.
Miami is near 50/50 in close games
Miami is 7-5 in games decided by six points or less this season and surprisingly the last game did not come down to the final shot as in the previous three matchups. Miami seems to get flustered in these situations and teams find a way to creep back into games.
Miami is a great free-throw shooting team (77.6 percent - 2nd in the ACC) but in the three previous games where the game came down to the final shot the Hurricanes missed three free throws on the front end of a one-and-one where they could have essentially put the game away.
Miami must hit free throws to close out games or they will exit early from the tournament after a tremendous season.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook