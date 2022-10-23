Miami suffered another embarrassing loss at home, 45-21 to Duke Saturday. Most left Hard Rock Stadium wondering about the season's future and the program, both looking bleak at this point of the Mario Cristobal era.

Eight Turnovers Is Enough

Key'Shawn Smith, Wide Receiver, Miami

Miami just cannot put a complete game together and this time turnovers would be its demise. The first half was a nightmare for Miami as four turnovers put Miami in a hole early. Jaylan Knighton fumbled for the third time in four games, Key’Shawn Smith fumbled on a kickoff return, and Tyler Van Dyke coughed up the football on the sack that would ultimately end his afternoon. Once Van Dyke went down, backup quarterback Jake Garcia proceeded to turn the ball over four times (3 INTs, 1 Fumble). Miami is minus five in turnover margin ranking 110th out of 130 teams. In an area that was a strength in the Manny Diaz era, the lack of turnovers created is an area of concern early on in the Cristobal era.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EdWtlIHJhdHRsZXMgb2ZmIDI4IHVuYW5zd2VyZWQgcG9pbnRzIGlu IHRoZSBzZWNvbmQgaGFsZiB0byBiZWF0IE1pYW1pIDQ1LTIxIG9uIHRoZSBy b2FkISDwn5iIPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EdWtlRk9P VEJBTEw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QER1a2VGT09UQkFMTDwvYT4g fCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUNDRm9v dGJhbGw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBQ0NG b290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL08w OUNOblM5Tk8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PMDlDTm5TOU5PPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEFDQyBGb290YmFsbCAoQEFDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgzOTUy NjM0OTg5Njc0NDk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjIs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

‘The U’ is Back to To The Drawing Board

Riley Leonard, Quarterback, Duke Reaches goal line against Miami

Miami was outgained in this game (336-327), lost the turnover battle (8-2), and lost the third/fourth down conversion game (Miami - 5/15, Duke - 9/18). The Hurricanes prepared all week for running quarterback Riley Leonard and still could not stop him. Leonard rushed 14 times for 72 yards scoring three touchdowns. Which leads most to believe that the talent is just not there for Miami. Linebacker play certainly remains as one of the weaknesses of the team as they were the lowest-graded unit on defense against Duke. After Miami took the lead in the second half, the defense struggled to get off the field. The most evident of the lack of defensive execution was Miami failing to stop Duke on two 4th down conversions on the same drive. Duke converted on a 4th and 9 and a 4th and goal from the Miami two yard-line. Leonard scored one of his three rushing scores on the play and the Blue Devils never relinquished the lead from that point forward.

Miami Will Struggle To Make A Bowl

Jake Garcia, Quarterback, Miami