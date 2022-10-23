Three Takeaways From Miami's Loss To Duke
Miami suffered another embarrassing loss at home, 45-21 to Duke Saturday. Most left Hard Rock Stadium wondering about the season's future and the program, both looking bleak at this point of the Mario Cristobal era.
Eight Turnovers Is Enough
Miami just cannot put a complete game together and this time turnovers would be its demise. The first half was a nightmare for Miami as four turnovers put Miami in a hole early.
Jaylan Knighton fumbled for the third time in four games, Key’Shawn Smith fumbled on a kickoff return, and Tyler Van Dyke coughed up the football on the sack that would ultimately end his afternoon. Once Van Dyke went down, backup quarterback Jake Garcia proceeded to turn the ball over four times (3 INTs, 1 Fumble).
Miami is minus five in turnover margin ranking 110th out of 130 teams. In an area that was a strength in the Manny Diaz era, the lack of turnovers created is an area of concern early on in the Cristobal era.
‘The U’ is Back to To The Drawing Board
Miami was outgained in this game (336-327), lost the turnover battle (8-2), and lost the third/fourth down conversion game (Miami - 5/15, Duke - 9/18). The Hurricanes prepared all week for running quarterback Riley Leonard and still could not stop him. Leonard rushed 14 times for 72 yards scoring three touchdowns.
Which leads most to believe that the talent is just not there for Miami. Linebacker play certainly remains as one of the weaknesses of the team as they were the lowest-graded unit on defense against Duke.
After Miami took the lead in the second half, the defense struggled to get off the field. The most evident of the lack of defensive execution was Miami failing to stop Duke on two 4th down conversions on the same drive.
Duke converted on a 4th and 9 and a 4th and goal from the Miami two yard-line. Leonard scored one of his three rushing scores on the play and the Blue Devils never relinquished the lead from that point forward.
Miami Will Struggle To Make A Bowl
The loss put Miami under .500 at 3-4. Miami needs three wins to officially become bowl-eligible which seems less and less likely with every game. Miami’s combined record of its remaining opponents is 22-14. The Canes are 1-2 thus far against ACC opponents with a combined record of those teams being 13-9.
Starting quarterback Van Dyke will likely be out for a few weeks which means Garcia will have to lead the team to wins for the Hurricanes to go bowling. Miami is on track to win less than six games for the first time since 2007.
