Three Things To Fix Miami's Red Zone Woes
Miami moved the ball up and down the field on Texas A&M but failed many times to get into the end zone. Despite registering 27 first downs, Miami failed to gain more than eight yards in the red area.
On Miami’s first drive in the red zone on, 3rd and 15, Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis ran Jaylan Knighton for eleven yards which led to an Andres Borregales field goal.
In the second quarter, the Hurricanes again traveled into the red zone with the night's biggest passing play, a 29-yard throw to Elijah Arroyo. After a penalty for an ineligible man downfield, and a one-yard loss by Knighton, the Canes once again found themselves in a 3rd and long. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke tried to connect with Michael Redding III, but the ball like many attempts that night would fall harmlessly to the ground.
The second half brought more red zone woes. The Hurricanes reached the 10-yard line after Jacolby George caught and ran for a 24-yard gain, but three straight runs led to another field goal attempt.
On Miami’s last trip to the red zone, short passes would lead to another field goal attempt. Van Dyke checked down to Will Mallory and Brashard Smith for minimal gains.
Four ways Miami should try to score more in the red zone
Use misdirection in the running game
The red zone is obviously a short field and defenders tend to overpursue. Miss directional type plays should keep defenders off balance and cause moments of hesitation. Gattis has used run-pass-option before at Michigan, and we saw some of that against A&M, but more creativity in the run game inside the 20 should produce results.
Also, Van Dyke has to keep the ball to run himself to keep the defense honest. This will also create hesitation with the linebackers so the fast backs bust through holes and score.
Use biggest back in short distance
Knighton and Henry Parrish ran hard and well during the entire game against A&M. So why not give Thaddius Franklin a carry down in the red zone?
The sophomore is 6’0” 240 pounds and has shown the ability to get into the end zone this season scoring three touchdowns in games one and two from a short distance. Parrish and Knighton are more complete running backs, but are smaller than Franklin at 5’10” and 190 pounds.
Franklin had one carry last Saturday.
Take shots at the end zones to tight ends
Van Dyke was 0 for 3 on passes for 20 yards or longer and the best way to not have trouble in the red zone is scoring without being stopped inside the 20-yard line.
Miami has an NFL-caliber tight end in senior Mallory, and sophomore Arroyo is considered the more athletic and complete tight end. True freshman Jaleel Skinner is heralded as one of the best athletes on the team.
If Miami is able to fix its red zone failures, the Canes should still be on track to win the Coastal Division.