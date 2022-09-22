Miami moved the ball up and down the field on Texas A&M but failed many times to get into the end zone. Despite registering 27 first downs, Miami failed to gain more than eight yards in the red area.

On Miami’s first drive in the red zone on, 3rd and 15, Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis ran Jaylan Knighton for eleven yards which led to an Andres Borregales field goal.

In the second quarter, the Hurricanes again traveled into the red zone with the night's biggest passing play, a 29-yard throw to Elijah Arroyo. After a penalty for an ineligible man downfield, and a one-yard loss by Knighton, the Canes once again found themselves in a 3rd and long. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke tried to connect with Michael Redding III, but the ball like many attempts that night would fall harmlessly to the ground.

The second half brought more red zone woes. The Hurricanes reached the 10-yard line after Jacolby George caught and ran for a 24-yard gain, but three straight runs led to another field goal attempt.

On Miami’s last trip to the red zone, short passes would lead to another field goal attempt. Van Dyke checked down to Will Mallory and Brashard Smith for minimal gains.