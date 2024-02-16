Miami took two more hits to its NCAA Tournament hopes with a close 75-72 loss to North Carolina and a 77-60 loss to Clemson. The Hurricanes hope to end a three-game skid as Miami travels to Boston College for a Saturday afternoon showdown. Tip scheduled for 4:00 PM Eastern. According to ESPN's Bracketology, Miami is on the outside of the NCAA Tournament and likely will have to win out to have a chance at making a third consecutive March Madness bid. Miami has six regular season games left, three at home against No. 9 Duke, Georgia Tech, and BC and three on the road against the Eagles, No. 7 North Carolina, and Florida State. The Hurricanes can also, of course, make the NCAA tournament by winning the ACC Tournament, which starts on March 12th in Washington, D.C. According to Dratings.com, the Hurricanes were projected to be a four-seed ahead of Miami's loss to Clemson, in the NIT.

What's consistent is inconsistency

Miami guard Harlond Beverly (5) shoots near Clemson sophomore guard Joshua Beadle (0) during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The only player that fans can label Mr. Consistency is Norchad Omier and Norcha Omier only. Miami's leading scorer (17.8 per game) and rebounder (10) provides maximum effort and has provided double-digit scoring in nine straight games and produced double-digit rebounding in seven of his last eight games. When it comes to the rest of the team, the scoring has been a rollercoaster. During Miami's three-game losing streak, Nijel Pack has scored 2, 20, and 0 points. Zero points from a starter is unacceptable. Pack has produced 11 assists in the last three games, which does not cut it for your starting point guard. Wooga Poplar still can't find his footing after his initial ankle injury occurred over a month ago. The starting wing has shot 12-of-36 from the field and 6-of-20 from three-point range during the current losing streak. In the last seven games, Matthew Cleveland has only eclipsed double-digits twice and has only attempted eight free throws in those contests. Six of his free throws in that stretch came in an 82-74 win over Virginia Tech, Miami's only win in February to date. Poplar and Pack seem to be forcing shots and press when the pressure is on crunch time. Cleveland lacks the aggression needed to be a double-digit scorer consistently. Although all the aforementioned players have struggled with injuries, the up-and-down play is the main reason for the unpredictable performances.

Ball movement, not hero ball

Clemson graduate Jack Clark (5) defends Miami guard Nijel Pack (24) during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Miami plays better when players set each other up for shots rather than creating shots off the dribble. (See numbers prior to Clemson game below) Catch and Shoot Jumpers: Points Per Possession: 1.13 - 92nd percentile in the country (top 25 in nation) - 5th percentile in most catch-and-shoot jump shots taken (bottom 25 in nation) Off the Dribble Jumpers: Points Per Possession: 0.83 - 53rd percentile in the country (175th in nation) - 95th percentile in most dribble jump shots taken (top 25 in the nation) Against Clemson on Jan. 3: Eighteen catch-and-shoot shot attempts - 32 points - 1.77 points per possession - 16 off-the-dribble shot attempts, - 11 points, 0.69 points per possession, - 19 assists, 9 turnovers - 3 players with 3+ assists - 5 players in double-figures Against Clemson, Kyshawn George shared the ball the most for scores, dishing six assists, but he also led the team with four turnovers. Bench player Bensley Joseph was second with five assists. Miami needs more ball movement from the starting rotation. Cleveland, Poplar, Pack, and Omier combined for six total dimes against the Tigers. Clemson starters combined for 16 assists.

Live or die with George

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kyshawn George (7) shoots the ball during the second half against North Carolina State Wolfpack at PNC Arena.