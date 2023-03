Kahlil Brantley is the latest Miami Hurricane to announce his departure from the football program. The redshirt sophomore made the announcement via social media Saturday.

The announcement does not come as a surprise with a crowded tight end room. Elijah Arroyo and Jaleel Skinner are expected to get significant playing time if healthy in the fall and the addition of veteran Cade McCormick and freshmen Jackson Carver and Riley Williams could have potentially left Brantley with very minimal playing time.

Brantley was rated as a 3-star recruit out of local powerhouse Miami Northwestern. While playing in eight games for Miami last season, he caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.