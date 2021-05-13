CaneSport - Time running out for baseball team to fix its issues

A season that began with a lot of promise for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team now has UM on the outside looking in when it comes to being a high regional seed.

The most recent Baseball America projections, released a day ago, have the Canes as the No. 3 seed in the Lubbock, Tex. regional behind No. 1 seed Texas Tech and No. 2 UCLA and ahead of No. 4 Connecticut. DI Baseball also has UM as a 3 seed, but in Austin, Tex., with Texas the 1 seed, Michigan No. 2 and Bryant No. 4.

It's been a bit of a rough go of it for a Cane team that was ranked No. 1 in the nation after UM took two of three against the Gators on the opening weekend. With a lack of timely hitting, inconsistent pitching and spotty fielding culprits at different times, the team is currently coming off a sweep of App State and has a 27-15 overall record and 15-14 ACC mark.

Which makes the final seven games ultra-important as the Canes jockey for regional positioning.

Miami has a home series against Georgia Tech this weekend, a midweek game hosting FAU and then a final series at Louisville before heading to the ACC Tournament.

Miami is currently fourth in the Coastal behind 16-14 Virginia Tech, 16-11 Pitt and 18-12 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets will be tough this weekend, as will Louisville which is 16-10 in conference play on the other side of the ACC bracket.

The other remaining game is against a 27-21 FAU team that Miami previously beat handily March 9, 11-2, and beat again March 23, 14-9.

If UM can sweep Georgia Tech this weekend the team would be a half game ahead of the Yellow Jackets.

So there’s a lot at stake beginning on Friday.

“We’re just trying to go on a run, get hot late,” said DH Ray Gil, who is hitting .284 with five homers. “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. It’s baseball, you never have everything figured out. We’re trying to play as well as we can, stay as a team and try to win some games.”

Coach Gino DiMare’s take on UM trying to finish strong and make a strong case for a high postseason seed?

“If it ended right now we’re in the postseason but we need to be playing better,” DiMare said. “The remaining games are going to be a really, really tough battle. If we don’t play well then I don’t feel very good about going to the NCAA Tournament. But if we do play well, with this competition that we’re facing I’d think we’re going to be a very, very dangerous team going into it. Everyone’s been waiting for this team to get it going and we haven’t been able to put all the pieces together. I’m hoping it starts tomorrow. We’ve shown spurts of it. … this is big right here, these last two weekends and the ACC Tournament. If we’re playing well, to our potential, I like to think we can play with anybody.”