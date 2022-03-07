Tinilau visits UM Monday: "I loved the way they ran the practice"

OL Frankie Tinilau had four scholarship offers March 1, including the Miami Hurricanes.

Now, just six days later?

He’s up to nine, with the newest including the likes of Hawaii, Maryland and BYU.

Not bad for a guy who hasn’t played a single down of football in America. Tinilau is from Australia and is working to get his visa to enroll at Miami (Fla.) Immaculata-La Salle High School in the fall.

He was on campus this morning to watch UM’s practice, but couldn’t stay longer because he is working to get his high school credits transferred over.

“I just wanted to go over this morning and watch them practice,” Tinilau said. “I want to make sure that if I am going to make some decisions it would be the right decisions for me.”

Tinilau says he likely won’t make any commitment in the next few months, but he came away impressed by Miami.

“I loved the way they ran the practice and everyone gets work, just the way the coaching staff is,” he said. “They don’t coach from the sidelines, they get very involved.

“This was my first American practice - it was well organized, honestly. The coaching staff being able to take the 85 kids out there practicing, having everything go smoothly and they did really well.”