Tirek Austin-Cave: "Defense is going to be way better than last year"

If Miami’s new defense under Kevin Steele is going to thrive, there will need to be much improved linebackers play from what the team showed a year ago.

Which means some new faces at linebacker may need to step up.

CaneSport caught up with one of those linebackers who is waiting his turn to emerge at a recent LifeWallet event, Tirek Austin-Cave.

In his first two years at the program, Austin-Cave played mainly special teams, and now as a sophomore he’s looking to emerge.

“College football, everyone has growing pains,” Austin-Cave said. “I had them my first two years.”

Austin-Cave is working at middle linebacker behind returning starter Corey Flagg right now - Flagg had 60 tackles and three sacks last season.

Austin-Cave has worked hard and is looking to earn a big role this spring with positions wide open.

“Me personally, I feel it’s a new start for everybody,” Austin-Cave said. “Especially as a whole as a defense, gives us a fresh start. Last year I feel we really didn’t perform well on the defensive end, the way we wanted to. I feel this year with the new coaching staff, new linebackers coach, we can really get a new start for us and create a new identity for us.

“I’m just ready to go to work, ready to help the team as much as I can. … That’s my mindset, I’m ready to work. I’m not really trying to compete with the next man, I’m really trying to compete with myself and prove to myself I can play Miami Hurricanes football.”

Austin-Cave’s bulked up to 233 pounds.

“I’ve put on a lot of weight, learned a lot about the game since I’ve been here,” Austin-Cave said. “I feel really comfortable at this weight right now.”

Helping Austin-Cave bulk up: The strength and nutrition program at Miami.

UM’s currently in its Fourth Quarter training program.

“The workouts have been pretty tough, I’m not going to lie,” Austin-Cave said. “A lot of actual football movements in the workouts, so I feel it’ll be very beneficial for this upcoming season.”

Bottom line: Is this going to be a better Cane defense than what fans saw a year ago?

“Yes,” Austin-Cave said. “The defense is going to be way better than it was last year mainly off the connection we’re building with the coaching staff, made us mesh together even more. If you know the man next to you has got you, that will contribute a lot to coming along on this defense.

“I feel this upcoming season is going to be a big season for me and my teammates. I feel this year is going to be good.”