Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-16 06:20:55 -0500') }} football Edit

TJ Jones breaks down his Cane recruitment, where things stand

P0tdlcsvdtk6zhruuzxy
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Lake City (Fla.) Columbia High School WR TJ Jones says the Hurricanes are high on his list.But, with 37 scholarship offers, he’s not ready to narrow things down officially.“Right now I’m still weig...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}