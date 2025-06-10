Top-100 2026 defensive lineman Tyson Bacon commits to Miami

Miami continues to build its 2026 class with elite athletes. On Tuesday evening, Miami added four-star defensive lineman Tyson Bacon to its commitment list as he made his pledge to the Hurricanes. The hybrid six-foot-four, 260-pound D-Lineman felt the love from the Miami staff over the weekend during his official visit.

"They make sure you are welcomed," Bacon said after his official visit in Coral Gables. "As soon as I walked, I had the whole staff there just hugging me. They made sure I'm good. They show you health and nutrition and show how they want to develop me on and off the field.

Bacon, from Hoover, Alabama, can play both inside and outside on the defensive line, which gives DL coaches Damione Lewis and Jason Taylor versatility with the defense.

"They like how versatile I am. One day, I'll be with D-Lew and be with JT the other. I can still rush off of the edge, or I can go inside and play three-technique and still dominate on the inside."

The opportunity to be taught by defensive line coaches with plenty of professional experience is an aspect Bacon feels cannot be topped by other programs.

"You can't beat it. It's like two Hall of Famers. D-Lew played here, so he's not going anywhere, and JT has a gold jacket and played for the Miami Dolphins for over ten years. That's just legendary right there. That's very hard to beat. You just know there's stability, and that's what we need nowadays. We need stability with the transfer portal going on."

The hospitality and transparency are what helped Miami gain Bacon's commitment.

"How hands-on the staff is, how everybody knows you, and how everybody's welcoming," Bacon said on what stood out during his OV to Miami. "They really showed how transparent they were. How they wanted me, where they wanted me, and what they would do to get me. That really set the standard on when I go to these other schools what I'm looking for."