Top-100 prospect Jontavius Wyman flips committment from Georgia to Miami

The 2026 recruiting class continues to grow rapidly, and the Hurricanes added another blue-chip prospect to their commitment list. On Saturday evening, Jontavius Wyman flipped his commitment from Georgia to Miami.

"[Miami] checked off everything for real. Everything that a person would look for in a program. A place that can develop you. A place where you can see yourself living, even after football. Good education. They checked off all the things off of my list for sure."

The 86th-ranked player in the country also chose the Hurricanes over Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, and USC.

Wyman was committed to Georgia since last summer, but a recent trip to Coral Gables for a spring practice helped sell Wyman on the Hurricanes.

"I think the visit went great," Wyman said after his visit to the University of Miami. "The last couple of days, I really had a blast. Miami was very fun. I like everything about the practice. I love the facilities. I like the tour that they gave us, the atmosphere, everything, the culture, it's great. I like the coaches; they busted their behind to get us down here. They've been telling us every single day to come down here, to come see it in person, so I like it."

Miami’s new defensive staff, especially adding two new DB coaches, Zac Etheridge and Will Harris, also helped Miami flip the long-time Bulldog pledge.

Miami now has nine commitments to its 2026 class: four-star QB Dereon Coleman, four-star running back Javian Mallory, four-star DB Jaelen Waters, four-star LB Jordan Campbell, three-star OL Ben Congdon, three-star OL Joel Ervin, three-star OL JJ Sparks, and three-star DB Camdin Portis.





Scouting Report

Prototypical size for a corner with length and elite movement skills. Possesses top-end speed, suddenness, twitch, burst, and reactionary quickness. One of the best players and all-around athletes in the state of Georgia.

His ability as a receiver and a returner on special teams makes him an even more dangerous defensive player. His ball skills and the ability to make things happen with the ball in his hands make him a unique prospect.

He can change the game on any given play in any phase of the game.