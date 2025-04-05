Top-100 prospect Jontavius Wyman flips committment from Georgia to Miami

The 2026 recruiting class continues to grow rapidly, and the Hurricanes added another blue-chip prospect to their commitment list. On Saturday evening, Jontavius Wyman flipped his commitment from Georgia to Miami.
"[Miami] checked off everything for real. Everything that a person would look for in a program. A place that can develop you. A place where you can see yourself living, even after football. Good education. They checked off all the things off of my list for sure."
The 86th-ranked player in the country also chose the Hurricanes over Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, and USC.
Wyman was committed to Georgia since last summer, but a recent trip to Coral Gables for a spring practice helped sell Wyman on the Hurricanes.
"I think the visit went great," Wyman said after his visit to the University of Miami. "The last couple of days, I really had a blast. Miami was very fun. I like everything about the practice. I love the facilities. I like the tour that they gave us, the atmosphere, everything, the culture, it's great. I like the coaches; they busted their behind to get us down here. They've been telling us every single day to come down here, to come see it in person, so I like it."
Miami’s new defensive staff, especially adding two new DB coaches, Zac Etheridge and Will Harris, also helped Miami flip the long-time Bulldog pledge.
Miami now has nine commitments to its 2026 class: four-star QB Dereon Coleman, four-star running back Javian Mallory, four-star DB Jaelen Waters, four-star LB Jordan Campbell, three-star OL Ben Congdon, three-star OL Joel Ervin, three-star OL JJ Sparks, and three-star DB Camdin Portis.
Scouting Report
Prototypical size for a corner with length and elite movement skills. Possesses top-end speed, suddenness, twitch, burst, and reactionary quickness. One of the best players and all-around athletes in the state of Georgia.
His ability as a receiver and a returner on special teams makes him an even more dangerous defensive player. His ball skills and the ability to make things happen with the ball in his hands make him a unique prospect.
He can change the game on any given play in any phase of the game.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook