Top 2021 QB Jake Garcia reviews swing through Florida
Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne’s Jake Garcia is one of the top 2021 quarterbacks nationally and he visited Miami, Florida and Florida State over the last few days.Below, Garcia breaks down those thr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news