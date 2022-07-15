Top 2024 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Excited For Miami Visit
IMG Academy is developing into a pipeline for Miami, as three elite players from the program have committed to the 2023 class. The top 2024 running back in the nation made Bradenton his home after ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news