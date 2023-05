Washington (D.C.) Friendship Collegiate Academy defensive end Dylan Stewart is one of the most coveted players in the 2024 class. The top-30 prospect has taken a lot of visits this spring and a short list of main contenders is beginning to take shape.

Stewart's most recent visit was to Oregon for their spring game but he'll be in Coral Gables this weekend for another look at Miami. He also has another visit set to a SEC program for later this month.