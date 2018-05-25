CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

The Florida stops of the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas were two of the most talent-rich events of the season and produced more than their share of incredible performances. Narrowing the list to just five isn’t easy but some impressive outings were more dominant than others. Below, Rivals,com takes a look at the most memorable performances of the event’s Sunshine State leg. MORE REGIONAL RCS BEST: Southeast | Mid-Atlantic | West | Texas MORE RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Full coverage & information

John Dunmore Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Not only did Dunmore make more plays than any receiver at the Miami camp, he made them with an incredible amount of flair. Dunmore soundly beat most defensive backs that were unlucky enough to line up across from him and often threw the ball at the losing party as a celebration. Dunmore talks some trash, sure, but he has the game to back up anything he says. The long South Florida-based wideout has a lengthy list of suitors, including all three in-state Power Five programs and Michigan.

Dontae Lucas Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Lucas won nearly every rep he took at the Miami camp, as his massive frame and brute strength make him an absolute force in camp settings. Lucas will play his senior season at IMG Academy, which may help him take off some bad weight and refine his already impressive skill set. His effort at the Miami camp was one of the most dominant ones from a lineman during this year’s camp series.

Aaron McLaughlin Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

McLaughlin made the trip to Miami from his home state of Georgia and left with quarterback MVP honors by a wide margin. There were other talented players at the position, but the class of 2021 prospect was operating at a level far above even the 2019 quarterbacks. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound sophomore continues to improve each year and will be one of the top prospects in the country when it comes time to rank his class.

Fred Davis Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Another underclassman, Davis took home defensive back MVP honors in Orlando and was so convincing in doing so that he also landed an invitation to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. Davis has the size and athleticism to be a truly special prospect that could push for five-star status before all is said and done. His list of scholarship offers seems to grow by the week.

Rian Davis Nick Lucero/Rivals.com