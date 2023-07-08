The Tutu Atwell Foundation Battle of Miami held the first of a two-day seven-on-seven tournament Saturday. Several top performers from Miami Norland, Chaminade-Madonna, Miami Central, Miami Northwestern, Booker T. Washington, and more gave South Florida football fans what it was looking for during pool play. Here are the top performers from today's games.

Chaminade-Madonna

The Chaminade-Madonna offense was running on all cylinders on Saturday, cruising to a 3-0 record despite playing top teams like Miami Central and Miami Northwestern. The five-star duo of Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader was everything you'd expect, combining for five-plus scores - despite being the main focus of defensive coverage. While Smith and Trader were star worthy once again, the young duo of four-star Kyle Washington and freshman sensation Denairius Gray matched their counterparts success. Washington showed off elite speed, scoring twice on plays 25 yards or more and also scoring once in the redzone on a sweet route that showed start-and-stop ability. Gray at what is now 6'1" or even bigger, was a big slot that helped eat up the seam regardless of opponent. He also scored multiple times in the redzone when coverage focused on his blue-chip teammates and had another near score on a 35 yard catch. Huge potential as one of the best receivers in 2026. Nothing works for Chaminade without the leadership of North Carolina State commit Cedrick Bailey Jr., who seemed to just be having fun on Saturday. No throw - outside the numbers, near the hash, middle of the field, underneath, contested near the sideline - that seemed outside of Bailey's ability. It was an elite performance by him, leading his team to a near 30 point average for the day.

Miami Central

Miami Central had two standout performers, one for each side of the ball. Florida State four-star wide receiver commit LaWayne McCoy made some special plays in the endzone including a one-handed grab over a defender and a toe-tap grab. He was responsible for upward of five touchdowns of his own, oftentimes putting the Rocket offense on his back. The 2025 safety Sekou Smith might be the next big-time defensive back for Central. He had at least three pass breakups and an interception. While there were times that teams could find mismatches, it was never with Smith roaming over the top of the defense.

Miami Booker T. Washington

The youth of Booker T. Washington was fun to see. Two underclassmen receivers, rising freshman Gerard Modest - the younger brother of three-star running back Gerald Modest - and 2026 slot Anton Smith had nearly 25 receptions between them. While the young duo turned heads, the mover and shaker of the offense for the Tornadoes was the productive 2024 speedster Andre Brown Jr. who scored three times on seven catches. He possesses the speed to beat corners vertically one-on-one and the chops as a route runner to win in the short to intermediate game. Brown is easily one of the more underrated skill position players in Miami-Dade County. The 2025 safety Antonio Branch is a known commodity as one of the top 25 players at his position nationally but is arguably the top defensive performer in attendance. He made it known that his rating may be too low. Branch intercepted four passes in three games and added several other pass breakups as a mainly one-high free safety. His range and ball skills at 6'3" are special, and a major reason he is one of Miami's top targets in 2025.

Miami Northwestern

Miami Northwestern has former Rivals250 wide receiver Michaelee Harris as it's head coach now and his presence was definitely felt with the play of two of his wide outs. Newly added slot Darius 'Boobie' Johnson scored multiple times out of the slot and like usual, showed an extensive route tree, especially in the red zone. He was a strong complement to Miami signee Nathaniel Joseph at Edison the last two seasons and should continue that success at his new home. Each class in South Florida has a special wide receiver prospect and 2027 freak Nick Lennear has the potential to be one of the next up. Despite playing competition that was at times fours year older than him, he dominated throughout. In the red zone, Northwestern made him a featured target when getting him one-on-one, allowing him to go up and come down with highlight-worthy grabs in fade situations. Combine that with the speed he showed on a 40-yard score and you have a future star. He already holds offers from West Virginia and Pittsburgh.

Homestead

If Saturday was a foreshadowing of how the season is going to go, Homestead will once again have a scary passing attack in 2023. The Power Five tandem of four-star Rival100 prospect Cortez Mills and three-star James Randle, gave defenses headaches. Against Miami Northwestern, down multiple scores, Mills said enough was enough and willed his team to an 18-17 victory with multiple scores in the final five minutes of the matchup. When he turns it on, there is no defensive back that can keep up. Randle's ranking stock has dropped as of late but his performance Saturday may have proved that to be premature. While Mills was a downfield monster, Randle ate underneath while receiving single coverage opposite his blue-chip teammate. He showed off some burners too, kicking off a drive with a wide-open 40-yard touchdown and another 20-plus-yard play.

Miami Norland

The best team in the tournament was Miami Norland, continuing to add to the excitement of what could be a special 2023 season for the Vikings. While an influx of transfers usually leads to chemistry issues, that has not been an issue for them. In their three pool play games, they scored 57, 34 and 37 - good for most among the field. The 2025 top-ten dual-threat quarterback Ennio Yapoor was dominant all day, scoring an astounding 16 times, and throwing a touchdown to nearly every receiver on the depth chart. He had an argument for overall MVP on the day. Coming off a 4,000-yard sophomore campaign (3,000 in the air, 1000 on the ground), he is continuing to prove he is one of the best quarterbacks in the class with a strong off-season on top of his Friday night production. His connection with fellow 2025 prospect Jade Card was impossible to stop. Card scored six times and showed he has grown tremendously as a pass catcher after starting off his high school career as a projected pass rusher. At 6'2" and nearly 190 pounds, he fits the mold of an outside weapon that can win with speed, strength, and contested catch ability. There is a lot of speed on the Norland offense (coaches say there are four-plus players with 4.5 40-yard speed) but 2024 wide receiver Ivory Aikens is the alpha in that regard. Even on throws that did not hit the mark vertically, spectators and coaches were wowed by the separation Aikens routinely got. He scored three times of his own.

American

Miami recently offered 2026 athlete Jordan Campbell after a strong seven-on-seven performance in Coral Gables and he followed that up with yet another big time performance. Campbell scored four times, which is one of the better statistical feats of the day. A double-digit sack artist the last two seasons, Campbell is making the full-time move to wide receiver and safety this season. He is already 6'2" and used on a grown man-type play where he snagged a contested grab over a cornerback on a fade. Playing under the same staff that helped Louisville signee William Fowles catch over 20 touchdowns one season, he could be a big-time player this season.

Barbara Goleman