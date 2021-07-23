Top returning players by PFF grade: No. 3 Nesta Silvera

Is it a little scary that only one returning Miami Hurricanes defensive player was rated above a 70 percent grade last season?

That's an affirmative.

And we're not ready to say Silvera is dominant or anything like that, in fact he may wind up being the fourth or fifth player on defense ... at least you have to hope for that given the need for guys like Bubba Bolden (66.6 grade last year), a to-be-determined LB and maybe transfers like Tyrique Stevenson (67.0 grade at Georgia last year) and Deandre Johnson (67.0 grade, was 68.2 in 2019) really shining in Year 1 in the Cane defense under Manny Diaz.

With that said, Silvera made some nice strides last season. While he’s not at an elite level, you can see him maybe getting there this coming season. He showed a knack for bursting past linemen and making plays in the backfield - he had eight tackles for losses and five QB hurries.

The one area he needs to continue to work on is staying focused on the task at hand - he still has some silly frustration penalties.

CaneSport’s Take

Silvera continues to baffle us. He looks great on some plays and then disappears at times. This is a year where he needs to put it all together both for himself and also the team. We see him. We know he is there. Now he has to prove he can be a real problem.